What Millionaire Investors Should Do in 2019

When you look at all that went on in 2018, it appears clear that my best advice for 2019, based on my financial predictions, would be to batten down the hatches.

Just as I warned at the end of 2005 in my book that the real estate bubble was soon to burst with a recession following, all that I have been warning about in the last year in my new book and on Kiplinger, Yahoo Finance, Fidelity.com, Nasdaq.com, my Blog and other websites has been coming true as well.

It's now the dawn of 2019, and I want to remind you of my recent warnings:

I warned that rising interest rates are typically the pin that bursts debt-fueled bubbles like we're in now. I'm calling the bubble we're in now the "Central Bankers Bubble." I warned that having the majority of S&P 500 stock market gains coming primarily from the 5 FAANG stocks [Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (Alphabet)] and Microsoft is a recipe for disaster because many investors exiting that sector at the same time would be a bloodbath (i.e., Apple's 35% drop in the last two and a half months of 2018). I warned that the trade war with China is not a good thing for our economy. I warned that the Fed starting to unwind its stimulus this year would add additional pressure to an overheated stock market.

To remind you, back in the financial crisis of 2009 and for the following several years the Fed was stimulating the economy with numerous stimulus programs, including Quantitative Easing programs (remember QE 1, 2, 3, 4, and Twist?). Basically, the Fed's 2009 QE programs allowed the Fed to purchase U.S. government bonds in order to flood the economy with money and low-interest-rate credit in order to get people to borrow money at low rates so as to spend money again. This would support our predominantly consumer-spending based economy as 69% of our economy is consumer spending!

However, the Fed recently started selling those government bonds back into the marketplace. This is bad for this debt-fueled bubble because it decreases liquidity and raises interest rates.

History Repeats Itself

Just like the Dutch Tulip Bubble of 1634, The Railroad Bubble of the 1840s, the Roaring 1920s, the Tech Bubble of the late 1990s and The Real Estate Bubble of the 2000s, all of these bubbles ended poorly. Now we are in the Central Bankers Bubble.

I believe this Central Bankers Bubble is the mother of all bubbles, and because history repeats itself, this bubble will burst as well. We just don't know when.

Frankly, I find it surprising that people are shocked that the stock market went down substantially two times in 2018. Do markets go up forever? No! Are 13.2% average annual S&P 500 returns since 2009 normal? No!

Our brains are designed to remember the good times and forget the bad times. On the one hand, this is why women have more than one child! Haha. On the other hand, this is also why people believe that markets going up will keep going up... and forget how painful losing 50% was back in 2008-2009.

Remember back in March of 2009 when you probably told yourself or your spouse that if you just got "your money" back, you'd never go through that again? Well, many retirees are further ahead financially than where they were in 2007, so hopefully you're taking this opportunity (if you're in or near retirement) to reduce the risk in your retirement portfolio to a level that you're comfortable with. Remember, it's not "your money" until you lock in the gains by selling it to someone else.

Never forget the brilliant words attributed to Albert Einstein: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result!"

My Predictions for The Financial Markets for 2019 and Beyond

Obviously, no one has a crystal ball, but here is my best guess as to what is to come.

The markets are driven by fear and greed. I'm optimistic that the government will work out the trade war with China and that greed will return, allowing for hopefully another six to 24 months up in the market before the next recession hits.

Interestingly, historically when bubbles end, the last year of the bubble is often the most exciting as greed runs rampant and markets go much higher (think tech stocks in 1999).

Then, when greed is running rampant and everyone is invested the market, that's often when the smart money gets out and the rug gets pulled out from everyone (i.e., the tech and real estate bubble bursts). It's unfortunate but true that studies show the average person buys near the top of a market and sells near the bottom.

Having said that, I'm hopeful we have a good 2019. Just because I'm hopeful that the markets will continue up does that mean I'll throw caution to the wind and gamble with my retired millionaire clients' money by investing in all higher-risk stocks? No !

As a fiduciary, I must invest my clients' retirement accounts based on the amount of risk that they want, which is generally a "Conservative" or "Moderately Conservative" amount of risk. They typically don't want any of the three next higher levels of risk: "Moderate," "Moderately Aggressive" and especially not an "Aggressive" amount of risk!