Millionaire John Manchec’s plan to escape jail, flee the country foiled by co-conspirator: sheriff

A millionaire’s plan to escape from a Florida county jail and flee the country to was foiled, according to the sheriff.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Monday that a tip led to a two-month investigation into 78-year-old businessman John Manchec and his alleged accomplices who plotted to spring him and squirrel him away to France, where he has dual citizenship, on a private plane.

Manchec was arrested in December 2014 on 49 child pornography charges but fled to France after posting nearly $500,000 bond. After France declined to extradite him, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic in 2020 and was returned to Florida.

Sheriff Flowers said the latest plan required Manchec to leave the jail for a medical appointment, during which time guards would be pepper-sprayed and Manchec would be taken on his private plane to his French castle.

Leading up to the April medical appointment, Manchec’s plane was prepped and multiple vehicles were purchased for the escape. He also paid for the bail of another inmate who lived in Manchec’s house while preparing for the escape.

However, one of the alleged conspirators instead tipped off investigators and the plot was unraveled. Manchec was hit with additional charges and remains in the Indian River County Jail.

Two inmates and two of Manchec’s employees were also arrested and charged with conspiracy in the escape plot.

“He just wants to get out of our jail any way he can because he knows he’s going to die in prison as a result of these charges,” Flowers said at a press conference Monday.

Flowers said the investigation would continue to determine if other conspirators were involved.

With News Wire Services