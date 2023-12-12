Millionaire makers: Here's how much Florida Lottery employees are paid

Tallahassee is where millionaires are made.

Anyone with a lottery win of $1 million and above or an annual payment option must claim it at the Florida Lottery headquarters located in the state's capital city. Additionally, the headquarters office's draw studio is where multi-state Powerball game drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

While tickets valued at less than $600 can be paid instantly at any Florida Lottery retailer, winning tickets of $600 to $999,999 must be claimed at the Florida Lottery office in Tallahassee or one of eight other district offices in:

Pensacola

Gainesville

Jacksonville

Tampa

Orlando

Fort Myers

West Palm Beach

Miami

The Florida Lottery's 404 employees make it all happen. But have they hit the jackpot by working for the state's lottery?

With a median income of just under $44,000, here's what each employee makes, according to the State of Florida People First personnel information system:

Search Florida Lottery employee salaries database

Can Florida Lottery employees play the lottery?

No, Florida Lottery employees are not allowed to play the lottery. According to Florida law, no officer or employee of the department or any relative living in the same household can purchase lottery tickets.

Who is the owner of the Florida Lottery?

The state of Florida owns and operates the Florida Lottery.

Where do Powerball, Mega Millions drawings take place?

Powerball drawings happen at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The Monday drawings were added in 2021.

Mega Millions drawings are held in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m.

Can Florida Lottery winners remain anonymous?

According to Florida law, the Florida Lottery must provide the winner's name, city of residence, what, when and how much they won to anyone who requests the information.

Winnings of $250,000 or more are exempt from disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed unless waived by the winner.

