Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage (C-SPAN)

Millionaire Mitt Romney refused to applaud Joe Biden’s plans for taxing the wealthiest Americans and raising the minimum wage.

The Senator from Utah, who is reportedly worth $250m from his career at private equity firm Bain Capital, refused to get to his feet or to clap when the president addressed the subjects during his speech to the joint session of Congress.

“It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 per cent of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share,” Biden said. “Just their fair share.”

Mr Romney was caught on camera staying firmly seated when lawmakers around him applauded the plan.

And the senator looked equally unimpressed when Mr Biden renewed his call for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage.

Mitt Romney isn't happy with Biden calling for the rich to pay their fair share in taxes pic.twitter.com/JeLPEPnyL5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

The president called on Congress to pass the PRO Act, which is pro-labour, and then added: “By the way, while you’re thinking of sending things to my desk, let’s raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars. No one working 40 hours a week should live below the poverty line.”

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25, and the White House included, then removed, the raise in the Covid-19 stimulus package passed in March.

