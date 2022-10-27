Millionaire real estate mogul charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

(Independent)

A real estate mogul who was among the dozens of parents caught up in the college admissions scandal has died by suicide, according to reports.

Robert Flaxman was found dead in his Malibu, California, home after friends asked police to carry out a welfare check, TMZ reported.

Flaxman, 66, was one of 53 people charged in 2019 with paying vast sums of money to ensure their children were admitted to top schools across the country.

The college admissions scandal saw Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huff charged for paying mastermind Rick Singer to fraudulently inflating exam scores to secure college entrance.

Flaxman spent one month in jail after admitting to paying a combined $325,000 to help his son and daughter into college.

Former Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman spent two weeks in jail in 2019 after admitting one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin has served half of a two-month sentence also related to the college admissions scandal. The former Full House star pleaded guilty in May this year to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

