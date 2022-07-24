How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

Bob Haegele
·5 min read
champc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
champc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June that the S&P 500 had declined 21% since its January 2022 high.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

This situation comes amid inflation figures not seen in decades, seemingly never-ending supply chain crunches, and an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that is exacerbating all of these underlying issues. As a result, it is unclear when investors can expect a rebound in the stock market.

While the situation can be discouraging for investors, thinking like a millionaire means you aren’t phased by these temporary setbacks. Instead, you are able to think long-term and understand that things will inevitably improve. Here’s how millionaires invest during a bear market, even when things look grim.

Create a Winning Strategy and Stick to It

We all want to have a winning investment strategy, and that may occasionally lead you to reevaluate your strategy and optimize as needed. But too much optimizing can hurt you in more ways than one.

One way is that if you sell your investments too often, you could end up with a lot of capital gains. That could hurt your returns, even if your new-found investments outperform the old ones. Another problem is that chasing high returns could push you into increasingly speculative assets, which could result in high fees or very volatile returns.

Instead, it’s usually best to pick a winning strategy and stick to it. For example, you can create a simple three-fund portfolio:

  • 64% total U.S. stock market index fund

  • 16% international stock market index fund

  • 20% total bond market index fund.

This allocation is generally considered aggressive. If you opt for that strategy, it’s a good idea to increase your bond allocation over time. But other than that, making a lot of changes could end up hurting you — and that includes selling your stocks simply because we are in a bear market.

If you aren’t confident in your asset allocation, it helps to revisit it from time to time, says Andy Schuler, EVP, investment managing director at PNC Private Bank. “What are you trying to achieve, and have the recent market events changed that? Is your assessment of your own risk tolerance what you thought it was? If your overall strategy is appropriate and in line with your objectives, you can rebalance.”

Stay the Course

It can be tempting to sell your stocks and rely more heavily on assets like bonds and cash during a bear market. But doing so means you will be selling your stocks when they are at a low point. This creates a double-edged sword where you sell your stocks for less than you paid, but you also pass on the opportunity to buy more stock at a discount.

“Staying the course has its rewards,” says Molly Ward, a financial advisor with Equitable based in Houston, TX. “What could even be more rewarding, is what some millionaires do — some love to buy stocks when they are on sale (when the market is down)!”

Discover: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

While it can be discouraging to see these drops, they are only temporary. In fact, there have been 26 bear markets since 1929. In 1929, S&P 500 dropped below 100 points in the wake of the Great Depression. Today, the S&P 500 is around 4,000 points — roughly 40 times higher than its low during the Depression.

Indeed, the stock market tends to bounce back, even after a recession. Speaking of buying stocks while the market is down, Ward said, “The bounce back of the stocks can be quicker when employing this strategy. It takes some guts and a financial planner would advise them not to use cash that they need in the next few years.”

Invest Automatically

Investing automatically is a good idea for multiple reasons. It has the obvious benefit of convenience, but it also means you won’t have to check your portfolio quite so often. And that means you’ll be less tempted to sell your investments during a bear market. In other words, it helps you stay the course.

There are a few ways you can automate your investments, none of which are particularly complicated. For most people, the first way to automate is through your job. If your employer offers an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k), you can elect to have your employer withhold some of your pay from each paycheck, which then goes into your retirement plan.

Don’t forget to select your investments, though. If you are having trouble deciding on your investments, you can invest in a target-date fund. But if you don’t select something, your employer might pick something for you, or, worse — it could end up sitting in cash.

Another way to automate your investments is with your own retirement account, such as an IRA. You can have the brokerage transfer money into the account on a schedule, such as every time you get paid. Depending on the brokerage, you might be able to have the money invested automatically, too.

Dollar-Cost Averaging

Dollar-cost averaging is a simple investment concept that hinges on the idea that stock market conditions are always changing. In other words, we don’t know what tomorrow brings. Will the market go up? Will it stay the same? Go down? Even if we could answer this question, for most of it, it would likely take too much research to come to a logical conclusion.

Dollar-cost averaging avoids this by investing the same amount of money consistently over time. You might invest $500 per month in your IRA, just as an example. You don’t adjust that amount one month because the market is going down, or increase it because the market is going up. In other words, you don’t try to time the market. You simply invest consistently over a period of many years.

This point is in line with the others mentioned previously — it helps you stay the course and stick with your strategy. Rather than trying to beat the market, the point is to just understand that you are merely along for the ride — as wild as that ride might be sometimes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman Says 'Nothing Is Normal' in Today's Stock Market. What Should You Do With Your Portfolio?

    Stocks have had a miserable year, and now a lot of investors are seeing losses in their brokerage accounts compared to where their balances sat at the start of 2022. Meanwhile, wild levels of inflation are wreaking havoc on many people's budgets. With that in mind, here are three tips for managing your investments right now.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • A new bull market in stocks won't get the green light until these 3 things happen, Bank of America says

    "Don't think Wall St unwinds financial excesses of past 13 years with a 6-month garden variety bear market," Bank of America said.

  • She’s 17 and Has a Roth IRA. How Gen Z Is Handling Its First Bear Market.

    More than half of people aged 18 to 25 are already investors. “There's a lot of fear and uncertainty,” Ella Gupta says.

  • How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

    People say saving for retirement is hard. The hardest part, though, is the mental game -- investing the money when you'd rather spend it. But once you commit to saving, the mechanics of building wealth can be straightforward.

  • How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had to Start From Scratch

    In its most recent annual look at the data, S&P Global determined that 85% of mutual funds available to U.S. investors actually underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark last year. For the past 10 years, 83% of domestic funds failed to beat the S&P 500. Only 58% of the mutual funds that led the market in 2019 did so again in 2020, and only 7% of them were still top performers as if 2021.

  • Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million

    Audiences responded with a resounding "yep" to Jordan Peele's science-fiction thriller "Nope," which topped the box office with its $44 million debut. Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between Peele's first two films, 2017's "Get Out" (which opened to $33 million) and 2019's "Us" (which opened to $71 million). "Nope" may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film.

  • What Wall Street strategists recommend doing in this bear market

    In a new Yahoo Finance series, "What to do" we're taking a look how strategists say about navigating a bear market.

  • When Fed meets this week to boost key interest rate again, how big is big enough?

    This is a debate that will be on the table when the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meets around a big oval conference table in Washington, D.C., this week.

  • 5-star EDGE from IMG Academy schedules visit to the Swamp

    The Gators will get undecided five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba back on campus before the end of summer.

  • 'Incredible' Vingegaard wins Tour de France

    Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France on Sunday, ending the reign of two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar after a gruelling three weeks and 3,350km of relentless struggle.

  • Federal Reserve prepares for major interest rate increase

    The Fed is preparing to raise interest rates by 75 basis points to combat inflation, which creates higher costs to buying a house, paying off credit card debt or getting a loan for a car.

  • Denny Hamlin claims Cup Series pole position at Pocono

    Denny Hamlin wins the pole and leads a front row sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway.

  • What are the best mutual funds for investing in the aerospace sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • NHL offseason tracker: Flames trade Matthew Tkachuk to Panthers for stunning return

    Matthew Tkachuk was finally traded by the Calgary Flames, shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

  • 'I know the truth about Johnny': Why Kate Moss testified on behalf of Depp

    During Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial, Kate Moss debunked a rumor that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star pushed her down the stairs.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

    There's a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it's not the number you might think it is. See: 10 Reasons You Should Claim...

  • 2 Industrial Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Janitorial services and facilities management leader ABM Industries (NYSE: ABM) is one of my favorite stocks because it's such an under-the-radar company that it goes unnoticed by large swaths of the market. Founded over 100 years ago, the janitorial services specialist has seen it all in terms of the economy, the highs and lows, and the good and the bad. While inflation, a constrained job market, the ongoing supply chain crisis, and a possible recession all factor into near-term concerns, ABM still sees its momentum growing because of continued demand for its core janitorial services as well as its market-leading positioning, which attracts new customers.

  • 150,000 people march for LGBTQ rights in Berlin

    Draped in rainbow flags and touting signs, around 150,000 people marched for LGBTQ rights Saturday at Berlin’s annual Christopher Street Day celebration, celebrating this year's parade theme “United in Love.” Berlin police gave the crowd estimate Saturday afternoon but said the number may still grow into the evening. Klaus Lederer, Berlin’s deputy mayor and a senator for culture and Europe, said in a speech opening the celebrations that Berlin must be a “safe haven” for LGBTQ individuals facing persecution in their home countries.