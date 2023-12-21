The millionaires' tax is funding Fall River and New Bedford roadwork. Here's what we get.

The state’s millionaire's tax is funding more than $4 million for SouthCoast transportation work, including paving work, sidewalks, bike lanes, and more.

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration announced on Monday the state would deliver $100 million in funding derived from the Fair Share Amendment to all the state’s 351 cities and towns. Greater Fall River and New Bedford cities and towns will be receiving a total of $4,077,526.

“Our administration said from Day One that we were going to make sure that Fair Share revenue was used to improve transportation and education for our communities, as the voters intended,” said Healey. “This funding is particularly impactful because we are empowering cities and towns to decide how to use it to address their unique needs.”

Road work takes place on President Avenue in Fall River. The state's millionaire's tax has raised $100 million for transportation projects statewide, with SouthCoast communities getting more than $4 million.

How much Fair Share money does each SouthCoast community get?

The $100 million is split two ways. Half is split by the state’s Chapter 90 formula, which divides transportation funding based on a community’s road mileage, population and employment rate; the other half is based only on road mileage.

Here’s how much each community in Greater Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton will receive:

Acushnet: $177,362

Berkley: $155,466

Bridgewater: $369,556

Dartmouth: $619,498

Dighton: $176,052

East Bridgewater: $212,382

Easton: $376,789

Fairhaven: $263,332

Fall River: $852,095

Freetown: $227,963

Lakeville: $232,981

Middleboro: $485,209

New Bedford: $957,708

Norton: $292,885

Raynham: $250,734

Rehoboth: $380,262

Somerset: $266,663

Swansea: $313,743

Taunton: $706,673

West Bridgewater: $164,596

Westport: $399,162

What can SouthCoast communities use the transportation money for?

The Fair Share money can be used to build, install or maintain sidewalks, bicycle lanes, pavement, retaining walks, crossing signals and other transportation infrastructure features.

What is the Fair Share Amendment, and is it really a 'millionaire's tax'?

Massachusetts voters passed the Fair Share Amendment in November 2022, and it went into effect in 2023. It adds a 4% tax on incomes above $1 million. To ensure the tax is only levied on the state’s wealthiest taxpayers, the $1 million is adjusted annually to reflect the cost of living.

Revenue from the millionaire tax is set aside for transportation and public education use. It is expected to generate about $2 billion each year.

