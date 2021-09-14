Millions of acres burned as wildfires continue in the West
Dozens of wildfires continue burning across the western U.S., and on Sept. 13, President Joe Biden visited the area to survey the damage.
Dozens of wildfires continue burning across the western U.S., and on Sept. 13, President Joe Biden visited the area to survey the damage.
Giant sequoias are under threat from new fires as blazes in a national park and an adjoining national forest grow, while containment on the huge Dixie fire rises to 75%.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to dump a torrential amount of rain on the Texas coast in the next two days.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Nicholas was bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coasts as it neared the state on Monday night, per the National Hurricane Center. Threat level: The strengthening storm was expected to make landfall along the central Texas coast, as a possible hurricane, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTropical Storm #Nicholas is nearly a hurr
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.
Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.
A 67-year-old California man that attempted to jump across a cove of frothing water is presumed dead after witnesses could not pull him to safety.
Arctic warming impacts the globe, creating more work for the U.S. Coast Guard—and worsening weather disasters
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday and snowflakes may find their way into areas along the foothills.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring an area of the Atlantic basin just off the southeastern coast of the United States for the possibility of tropical development during the middle to late week that, regardless of whether it strengthens into a named storm, could stir up dangerous surf and trigger tropical downpours along the coast of the Carolinas. On the heels of the formation of Tropical Storm Nicholas over the Gulf of Mexico, a feature just off the Southeast coast could be the n
The spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect that must be reported to the USDA if discovered, was part of a 4-H insect display from Thomas County.
A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.
A wave will move off the coast of Africa where it has a high chance of development within the next 5 days.
Any time three inches of rain is predicted to fall in the area, local officials have to adhere to lake lowering procedures.
Landfall was expected Monday night or early Tuesday between Corpus Christi and Galveston as a high-end tropical storm or a low-end Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nicholas will push rain our way
(Bloomberg) -- Food supplies will struggle to keep pace with the world’s growing population as climate change sends temperatures soaring and droughts intensify, according to a report from Chatham House. Yields of staple crops could decline by almost a third by 2050 unless emissions are drastically reduced in the next decade, while farmers will need to grow nearly 50% more food to meet global demand, the think tank said. The Chatham House report was drawn up for heads of state before next month’s