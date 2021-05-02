Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
&#xa9;Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

While a fourth stimulus check might not be in the cards, a new $3,600 benefit for millions of Americans will now be on its way come July.

See: $3,600 Stimulus Payments for Families to Start in July
Find: IRS Says You Can Deduct Cost of Masks, Sanitizer From Taxes

New direct monthly payments will be disbursed as part of an expanded child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child for working families, essentially creating a “fourth” stimulus check. Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the child tax credit has been increased to $3,600 per child under the age of 6 and $3,000 per child for ages 6-17. Previously, this credit only applied to children under 17. According to the National Law Review, the credit is fully refundable, and the $2,500 earned-income requirement is eliminated.

The best part is that taxpayers will receive half of this credit in monthly cash payments. This means that for the months of July through December, recipients will receive $250 to $300 a month for each qualifying child. Taxpayers will claim the remaining half of the credit next year, on their 2021 tax returns.

Taxpayers earning under $75,000 per year — $150,000 for married joint filers and $112,500 for heads of household — are eligible for the full credit. The credit will be reduced by $50 for each $1,000 in income above those thresholds.

See: 7 Things You Need to Know When Filing Your Tax Return This Year
Find: 8 Stress-Free Ways to Meet the Tax Deadline

It’s important that you check your filing data with the IRS. CNBC states that advanced payments are based on an IRS estimate from data like income, marital status and number and age of qualifying kids. Should that data be outdated, it could trigger an overpayment of the tax credit, which could require you to pay back any excess funds, according to CNBC.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said in a statement to the Senate Finance Committee that the IRS will set up an online portal to help parents inform the IRS of any changes, Reuters reports. He also warned that there may be some technical difficulties in the beginning with the payment and portals, as this is a new IRS procedure.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Millions of Americans Are About to Get $3,600 in New Stimulus — Are You One of Them?

Recommended Stories

  • IRS Plans To Start $3,000 Child Tax Credit Payments in July

    As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden back in March, the IRS is preparing to launch the portal for the $3,000 child tax credit. "We will launch by...

  • Biden’s ‘American Families Plan’ lets the IRS snoop on your bank accounts

    In President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, he laid out his ambitious, expansive agenda for getting the country past the economic wreckage associated with the coronavirus pandemic, mostly under the rubric of what his administration is calling the "American Families Plan" (some of the details of which we spelled out here). For one thing, Biden wants to expand the federal tax credit that provides for up to $3,600 per eligible child in stimulus checks, spread out over monthly payments (starting this July). Instead of the current 1-year expansion that's already underway, though, Biden now wants to stretch that out through 2025. Meantime, the American Families Plan also calls for everything from the tax credit expansion to greater access to Medicaid, paid family leave, free community college tuition, and much more. The big question -- how will all of this be paid for? Answer: Partly by taxing the rich, and to help that process along, Biden's plan wants to give an extraordinary amount of new power to the IRS. Take a look at this fact sheet from the Treasury Department, explaining a new provision that would require banks and financial institutions to start telling the tax agency what people have in their bank account, when money is moved around, and the like. This proposal, according to the fact sheet, "leverages the information that financial institutions already know about account holders, simply requiring that they add to their regular, annual reports information about aggregate account outflows and inflows. Providing the IRS this information will help improve audit selection so it can better target its enforcement activity on the most suspect evaders, avoiding unnecessary (and costly) audits of ordinary taxpayers." Giving the IRS more power to track money that moves into and out of your accounts is supposedly meant to help the tax agency go after the wealthiest taxpayers. However, this new authority has been described as being akin to giving federal tax "cops" even more of an excuse to claim a metaphorical probable cause to financially "stop and frisk" someone. The US operates under a so-called pay as you go tax framework, meaning that people are penalized if they wait until the end of the tax year, for example, to pay all their taxes in one lump sum. This way, the IRS could see that people have a certain degree of taxable income flowing through their financial accounts that they should be paying taxes on throughout the year. The Biden administration wants to spend $80 billion to expand the IRS' compliance abilities in order to generate $700 billion over the next decade to help pay for the American Families Plan, and the benefits it includes like new quasi-stimulus checks. Where does that $700 billion come from? From the increased tax enforcement that the $80 billion IRS expansion made possible.

  • Fourth stimulus check coming? Biden says the money is 'making a difference'

    Calls are growing for another stimulus check as the president touts the most recent one.

  • A petition urging the government to give $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to every American has surpassed 2 million signatures

    Senate Democrats have been urging Congress to pass recurring relief checks to stave off financial difficulty brought on by the pandemic.

  • 'I think there's a deal to be had' on 'true' infrastructure: Sen. John Barrasso

    Martha Raddatz interviews Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on "This Week."

  • Biden in no hurry to normalize ties to Cuba, aide says. Makes sense, it would be political suicide | Opinion

    The Biden administration is in no rush to return to a full normalization of relations with Cuba, despite pressure from the Democratic Party’s far-left wing — at least judging from what President Biden’s top adviser on Latin American affairs told me in an interview,

  • Your Third Stimulus Check Could Be Eligible for a Bonus Payment

    Now that many 2020 tax returns have been processed, some people are eligible for a "plus-up" payment to receive more money. See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll Find:...

  • Grade and analysis of the Lions drafting RB Jermar Jefferson

    The Detroit Lions wrap out their 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson and could turn to be a sneaky pickup

  • Travis Etienne was “secretly rooting” for Jaguars to take him

    Running back Travis Etienne and everyone else watching the first round of the draft on Thursday night knew the Jaguars were going to take his college teammate Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. Unlike most of the other people watching the draft, Etienne had a chance to be Jacksonville’s second first-round pick of the [more]

  • The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

    President Joe Biden's platform included several proposals that could modestly increase Social Security benefits for some recipients. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which pays retirement and survivors benefits, has enough to continue benefits as promised through 2034. Biden hasn't talked a lot about specific plans for Social Security since he was sworn into office in January.

  • Biden's Expansive Infrastructure Plan Hits Close to Home for McConnell

    CINCINNATI — Early one November morning last year, a tractor-trailer hauling potassium hydroxide crashed into another truck that had jackknifed on the Brent Spence Bridge, igniting an enormous fire over the Ohio River that shut down the antiquated span connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky for six weeks. Daily commutes were snarled. Shipping delays rippled across the eastern United States. And residents who had grown accustomed to intractable fights among politicians over how to update the unsightly and overburdened choke point — and how to pay for it — had a glimmer of hope that, finally, something might get done. “After the fire, I thought for sure it’s going to happen now,” said Paul Verst, who estimates the shutdown cost his logistics company in Cincinnati $30,000 a month in delays. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “But,” he said, “they’re back to fighting.” On paper, the frowzy, 57-year-old double-decker truss bridge would seem like the kind of project that could help power a grand deal this year between President Joe Biden, who is pushing the most ambitious federal investment in infrastructure in decades, and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the most powerful Republican in Washington. Instead, the Brent Spence Bridge has become a window into the depth of the political and ideological divide that is shaping the debate in Washington over Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan, so profound that McConnell — a longtime proponent of fixing the structure — has become its most vocal and hostile opponent. Although the president’s initiative could provide the best chance in decades to upgrade a bridge that McConnell has deplored as “outdated and inadequate,” it is also a costly plan, paid for primarily through substantial tax increases on businesses and the rich. The senator wasted no time denouncing it as a bloated, partisan expansion of big government. “I can’t imagine that somewhere in a multitrillion dollar bill, there wouldn’t be money for the Brent Spence Bridge,” McConnell said on a recent swing through Kentucky. “Whether that is part of an overall package I could support? I could tell you if it’s going to have massive tax increases and trillions more added to the national debt, not likely.” McConnell declined to elaborate on his position when approached in the Capitol this week, repeating the same line twice to a reporter asking whether concern about the bridge might prod him to embrace Biden’s plan: “It’s an important project, and long overdue for a solution.” McConnell’s calculation reflects a reality that has thwarted previous presidents’ attempts to steer ambitious infrastructure plans through Congress and threatens to complicate the path for Biden’s. The parochial horse-trading that once powered such major legislative compromises, prodding members of both parties to put ideology aside and strike deals of mutual interest, is mostly a thing of the past. McConnell is “like a wishbone, pulled on both sides,” said Trey Grayson, a Kentucky Republican who has served as secretary of state and worked on the bridge project as the leader of Northern Kentucky’s chamber of commerce. “He would love to invest in Kentucky, not just because of his legacy but because he believes in it,” Grayson continued. “On the other side, he’s the Republican leader of a caucus that doesn’t want to cooperate with Biden, doesn’t want to spend money, doesn’t want to raise corporate taxes and is more willing to vote ‘no’ than figure out how to make this thing work.” It is a position shared with nearly every Republican in Congress, as they weigh the imperatives of national politics against the needs of their home states and districts. Many of them have already concluded that no road or bridge is vital enough to embrace what they call a disastrous package that spends and taxes too much. The Brent Spence Bridge — named for a 16-term Kentucky congressman who retired in 1963, the year it opened — is sturdy enough, but it was designed to accommodate roughly half the amount of traffic it now handles every day. By one estimate, its eight lanes carry freight amounting to 3% of the nation’s gross domestic product each year, in addition to tens of thousands of daily commuters. Accidents amid the cramped and narrow lanes are frequent and, given that there are no side shoulders on the bridge, harrowing. In an era of booming e-commerce, the situation is only likely to become worse. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which sits on the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, was already one of the country’s largest cargo airports, even before Amazon began building what will eventually be a 3 million-square-foot air cargo hub. DHL has a hub there, while distribution centers for Wayfair and Coca-Cola are situated nearby, not far from the only Airheads candy factory in the United States. Armadas of trucks heading southeast from three major interstate highways all come together in Cincinnati to traverse the four southbound lanes of the Brent Spence. The bridge is part of a corridor that, according to one study, contains the second-most congested truck bottleneck in the United States, ranking behind Fort Lee, New Jersey, home to a perennially clogged interchange leading to the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan. “It’s all the trucks,” said Al Bernstein, who lives in Covington, the smaller city on the Kentucky side of the bridge, and whose wife refuses to drive over it. “The local citizens — they get hurt. But it’s the trucks that cause it.” One proposal that has circulated for years would spend $2.6 billion to build a new, much wider bridge next to the Brent Spence, doubling the lanes. The challenge of overhauling the bridge corridor is not new to political leaders in Kentucky, Ohio or Washington, where it has long been held out as a symbol of the nation’s backlogged infrastructure needs. President Barack Obama made a speech in front of the bridge in 2011 as he pitched a major jobs and public works plan. President Donald Trump promised to fix it, too. “I remember when McConnell started becoming a big person in Washington, we were like, ‘Oh, this is great. We’re going to get more federal money and we’re going to get the bridge done,’” said Paul Long, a resident of the Kentucky side of the river who would “do anything I can to avoid” driving across the bridge. “Then we had Boehner, who was the speaker of the House at the same time,” he added, referring to John Boehner, the retired 12-term congressman whose district sat just north of Cincinnati. “People were thinking, ‘Yes, definitely going to get it done now.’” A conversation about a bridge that everyone wants to fix but no one ever does is a conversation about the dysfunction of modern politics itself. Debate over its fate quickly turns into a lament about how dogmatic philosophies — like Republicans’ blanket aversion to tax increases, or Democrats’ insistence on including an ambitious federal safety-net expansion in their public works plan — have supplanted the subtle art of the backroom deal. Decades ago, such compromises were powered in large part by so-called earmarks, which lawmakers could insert in legislation to direct federal money toward their pet projects. But the practice came to be seen as a symbol of self-dealing and waste as the anti-spending Tea Party swept the Republican Party, and after a series of scandals — including one that led to the imprisonment of lobbyist Jack Abramoff — Congress banned it in 2011. “Just as this bridge’s failings were becoming more and more obvious, they did away with earmarks,” said Mark R. Policinski, CEO of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. “Before that, a project like this, you’d get your ducks in a row at the local and regional level and you’d go to the federal government and they’d pay 80% of the costs.” The challenges are also local. As the current proposal to double the lanes has languished, politicians in Ohio and Kentucky have squabbled over whether to use tolls to help pay for it, as well as how drastically to reconfigure the tangle of interstates meeting at the riverfront. “Obviously, there’s congestion on the bridge and obviously, we would like to see the congestion reduced,” said Joseph U. Meyer, the mayor of Covington. “But have they come up with a plan that deals effectively with that congestion without causing collateral damage?” A generous contribution by the federal government could help assuage some of these concerns. But the chief barrier to that, many residents say, has been the all-or-nothing politics of hyperpartisan Washington. Take the case of Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, a retiring Republican who lives in Cincinnati and crosses the bridge to the airport for the commute to and from Washington. He has spent years trying to secure increased federal funding to make the project possible, working closely with Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a Democrat. Now, Portman is in a pickle. Biden’s plan would almost certainly secure his bridge — a potential legacy item to punctuate a long career in Washington — but to pay for it, Democrats are proposing rolling back portions of the 2017 Republicans tax cut law written, in part, by Portman, and a slate of other programs he believes have no business being called infrastructure. The Republican senator is instead pushing for a vastly slimmed-down measure focused on traditional road, bridge, water and transit projects funded through user fees. His party’s plan includes some of the same funding priorities as Biden’s, including billions of dollars for bridges like the Brent Spence. But at only about $189 billion in new funding, it amounts to less than one-tenth the size of the president’s proposal. “I don’t think we have to do the big corporate tax increases as long as its focused on things like bridges,” Portman said. “If it’s focused on this broad array then yeah, it’s a $2.3 to $2.7 trillion package — that’s impossible.” Democrats, unswayed, have threatened to use an arcane budget maneuver known as reconciliation to pass an infrastructure bill with only Democratic votes if Republicans refuse to substantially increase their offer. If that were to happen, Kentucky and Ohio could finally receive federal checks big enough to undertake the Brent Spence project — over unanimous Republicans opposition. Brown, the lone Democrat in Congress with a direct stake in the bridge, said the coming weeks would be a “test” for Republicans. “I hope they decide they want to work with us,” he said, adding that the window of opportunity would not be open long. “We are not going to let Mitch McConnell’s or other Republicans’ definitions of partisanship get in the way of doing something big.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Airline Just Earned Another Profit

    It may not be a household name, but SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) is one of the biggest airlines in the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, it operated over 2,000 daily departures -- just not under its own name. Instead, it mainly operates regional jet flights under fixed-fee contracts for American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Alaska Air. SkyWest has also become one of the most profitable airlines in the world in recent years.

  • Joe Manchin suddenly seems to influence everything Washington does. The West Virginia senator says he wants to make Congress ‘work again’

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been given many labels: an obstacle to progress, defender of the status quo. So who is he?: "Not those people," he says.

  • Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

    Don’t bother with the grill or smoker. Fire up the oven and give these easy baked ribs a try.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling clip-on colander is on sale for $16: 'Better invention than the pet rock'

    Over 2,000 shoppers swear by this nifty gizmo.

  • Canada receives J&J's COVID-19 vaccine from plant where FDA halted production

    Health Canada said in a statement that it will hold the vaccine doses until it is satisfied they meet its standards, and is consulting with J&J and the FDA. The FDA halted production of the vaccines at a U.S. manufacturing plant owned by Emergent BioSolutions earlier this month as it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined in March.

  • CG: KC@MIN - 5/1/21

    Condensed Game: Danny Duffy allowed only one run and struck out seven over seven innings, as the Royals hit four homers in an 11-3 win

  • IRS to Send Supplemental Stimulus Payments to 2020 Tax Filers

    The IRS, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday that they are disbursing nearly two million payments in the fifth batch of economic impact...

  • More perilous phase ahead for Biden after his 1st 100 days

    Joe Biden's presidency is entering a new and more perilous phase where he is almost certain to face stiffer Republican opposition and also have difficulty keeping Democrats united as he pushes for $4 trillion in additional spending on programs that have echoes of the New Deal and the Great Society.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine