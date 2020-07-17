Millions of Americans face unemployment cash cliff with no sign of congressional deal

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans' unemployment payments will abruptly shrink if Congress doesn't find a solution in the next week to extend emergency benefits created in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have one proposal and Republicans promise another, but with no sign of negotiations, chances are slim that Congress will pass a bill before the added $600-a-week unemployment payments expire.

More than 32 million Americans claimed some form of jobless benefits at the end of June, the Labor Department said Thursday. The unemployment rate was 11.1 percent last month. And the pandemic shows no sign of waning, with new hot spots emerging across the country and governors shuttering businesses.

For Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the task of finding a deal may be daunting.

McConnell faces a difficult balancing act: He must appease conservatives wary of new spending, but he also must address the needs of politically vulnerable Republicans facing difficult re-election prospects who are eager to return home in August with accomplishments.

And he needs 60 votes to advance the bill, which means at least seven Democrats must agree.

Any deal will have to weigh at least four elements: unemployment benefits, possible cash payments to families, funding for schools and assistance to state and local governments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is pushing a $3.4 trillion package that would provide payments to families, continue boosted unemployment benefits and help states whose tax revenues have fallen.

McConnell said he'll unveil his own bill next week, which Republicans expect to cost more than $1 trillion. His office is talking with the Trump administration and some Senate Republicans, according to officials familiar with the discussions who requested anonymity to describe internal conversations.

McConnell hasn't provided the details of his proposal, but he has said he will focus on funding to get children back to school, lower the unemployment rate and help companies that are beginning to reopen by providing liability protections.

Unemployment payments

For many anxious Americans, a priority is the boosted unemployment payments.

States provide unemployment benefits, but when the economy shuttered in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Congress provided federal funding for an extra $600 a week, hoping to avoid a collapse of the economy and ease financial pressure on workers to look for jobs in a pandemic.

But now, the drumbeat of opposition is growing in the White House.

"We can't allow those benefits to be extended, or we're not going to have a jobs recovery in the fall," said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist who has advised the White House.

Conservatives like Moore are calling on Congress to eliminate the federal bonus entirely and let states determine unemployment payments. But he said there are discussions about that, because some Republicans want to replace it with a smaller benefit, while others want to peg it to a percentage of workers' pre-pandemic earnings.

"I guarantee you it's not going to be $600," Moore said. "That number is negotiable."

McConnell backed the $600-a-week jobless bonus in March, but in an appearance Tuesday in Kentucky, he called the payments "a mistake." He also appeared to leave room for negotiation, saying he could support federal benefits that didn't top workers' previous salaries.

The details are still being negotiated, two GOP aides said.

"We expect the Senate will act on this issue when it returns," Michael Zona, a spokesman for Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in an email.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the powerful business lobbying group that is influential among Senate Republicans, said in a letter Thursday that "completely withdrawing the $600 risks significant individual hardship as well as a drop in consumption that holds back economic recovery."