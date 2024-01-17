Millions of Americans live with hunger and food insecurity; here’s what Congress can do

With the arrival of the new year comes feelings of optimism and anticipation. The possibilities are limitless. But for those living with hunger, 2024 arrives with a different sense–one of uncertainty and the promise of unmet needs. And these days, for more and more people, that’s a fact of life.

This past fall, the USDA released their most recent Household Food Security Report, and their findings were not good. Seventeen million households in the U.S. are food insecure, including 1 in 5 children. There are over 800,000 people facing hunger in Tennessee alone. These are not acceptable facts, and they point to a reality that simply does not have to be.

Before the onset of COVID 19, significant progress was being made in efforts to end child hunger. When the pandemic hit, hunger skyrocketed as millions of families faced unemployment, hospital bills, evictions and other hardships. However, effective government programs were enacted to help struggling kids and families, from expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that helped parents buy groceries to tax credits that helped families pay their bills.

Nearly a third of Tennessee families skip meals daily

In 2021 we saw record-low food insecurity among families with children. But Congress stopped investing in many of these critical programs and overall food insecurity increased.

Child hunger in America

The number of children living with hunger skyrocketed in that one year from 9 to 13 million. Here in Tennessee, the same trend can be seen. In a recent Vanderbilt University study, almost 30% of families reported skipping meals due to rising food costs. 2.3% were children. Our kids and families deserve better.

When our nation invests in nutrition programs like SNAP and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children), school and summer meals, and programs that help get grocery and Child Tax Credit benefits into the hands of families, hunger and hardship numbers recede.

When kids have access to the food they need, they’re healthier, better able to learn and more likely to escape the cycle of poverty. The bottom line is that policy matters.

Lawmakers need to do right by women and children

With the January 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown looming, let us not lose sight of the fact that access to adequate nutrition is a right not a privilege.

It’s hard to overstate how important it is to correct the course for soaring food insecurity and poverty rates. Right now, 38,000 women and young children in our state stand to lose access to essentials like formula, milk and fresh produce through WIC if Congress fails to provide full funding for the program. Lawmakers have an opportunity to make this right, but time is running out.

Congress can improve and strengthen existing programs to better meet the needs of millions of families. The 42 million people who use SNAP to buy groceries and the 7 million women and young children who depend on WIC for essential nutrition are relying on Congress to keep the heartbreaking reality of hunger at bay. Your voice can make a difference. Contact your representatives today and urge Congress to protect SNAP and WIC.

Marissa Spady is senior manager of No Kid Hungry Tennessee and Rhonda P. Chafin is executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

