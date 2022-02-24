Millions of Americans in path of major winter storm

WJBK

Get ready for another round of winter weather in Metro Detroit. Though most of Thursday look good under partly to mostly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, snow showers are expected to move in after sunset. This snow will last through early Friday morning. 2 to 3"+ of snow is expected by the time everything is said and done. Roadways will be slick and slippery, so please take it easy first thing Friday morning.