Millions of Americans in path of major winter storm
About 120 million Americans are in the path of a widespread winter storm that is dumping snow, ice and rain across the U.S.
While exact snowfall predictions for Cape Cod remain uncertain, it appears that several inches of the white stuff are headed for Cape Cod on Friday.
The storm, which started Sunday and ended Tuesday night, dropped a whopping 37 inches of snow on some areas, the National Weather Service says.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that begins Thursday until Friday morning as a mix of snow and ice is expected to affect the entire News 5 viewing area.
A weird week of weather is expected to end with a wintry mix in the Hudson Valley.
Milwaukee will start seeing the heavier snow between 6 and 9 p.m., forecasters said.
A storm continued its assault on the central U.S. on Thursday before shifting to the Northeast. Ice-glazed roads led to hundreds of traffic accidents.
The National Weather Service is predicting snow Friday, the first of two possible storms sweeping the central, southern, and eastern United States.
Get ready for another round of winter weather in Metro Detroit. Though most of Thursday look good under partly to mostly cloudy skies along with temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, snow showers are expected to move in after sunset. This snow will last through early Friday morning. 2 to 3"+ of snow is expected by the time everything is said and done. Roadways will be slick and slippery, so please take it easy first thing Friday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologists said the first wave will arrive Wednesday night and the more substantial second wave by Thursday morning.
FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews gives an update on the forecast for Wednesday morning. He says light precipitation will continue throughout the day Wednesday. Heavier freezing rain and sleet will fall overnight into Thursday morning.
Mixed precipitation across the Tri-State will create a messy morning to start the day on Friday.
With a storm around the corner, the debate about leaving windshield wipers up or down before snowfall or ice resurfaces.
The National Weather Service's updated forecast for this week's winter storm calls for more ice that is more likely to affect commute times.
National Weather Service is calling for more snow to hit Pennsylvania. A major storm isn't expected, but it could cause dangerous driving conditions.
After months of nothing, the Bay Area got a snowy sample of all the wintry elements.
The third round of weather strikes, with freezing drizzle causing dangerous road conditions.
Bands of freezing rain are moving across the region this morning
As the Dallas Fort-Worth winter storm warning was about to expire, the region stayed cold, and any ice that melts could refreeze on roads by early Friday morning.