Millions of Americans in path of powerful nor'easter
Millions of Americans are in the path of a winter storm that is pounding the East Coast. CBS News' Wendy Gillette shares the conditions on Long Island in New York.
Former Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist got emotional during his opening statement thanking the Rangers organization for giving him a chance to achieve his dream of playing in the NHL. Lundqvist cherishes the memories and career he's had in New York playing for one of the best franchises in hockey. Now he'll be immortalized by having his number retired and in the MSG rafters for future generations to recognize.
A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden arrived in the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge maintenance. Five other vehicles were also on the bridge at the time.
Tamar Braxton sent shockwaves online on Thursday, Jan.27, after the “Love & War” singer uploaded two topless photos on her Instagram page. The theme behind […]
See why you might want to collect your Social Security benefits early.
Score a knife sharpener, air fryer, heart-shaped mug, wine preserver and more all on sale.
The e-tailer, who has released collaborations with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in recent years, faces a $4.2 million FTC fine for allegedly concealing unfavorable reviews on its website
"In memory of our friend and fellow paranormal investigator. We were blessed to have spent one last investigation with you," Travel Channel, which streams Ghost Hunters, wrote of Meat Loaf
The actress recalls her own trauma from learning about nuclear war and urges people to take action to protect the mental health of the young.
The little Bird is finally going to get the love it deserves…
Last year, Charmed star Madeleine Mantock announced she would not be returning for a fourth season of The CW series, leaving the series about three familial witches and their supernatural adventures with the third pillar in Charmed Ones trinity. Now, there's a new witch in town, and while she might not be family, she's an essential part of the Power of Three going forward. Back in September, two months after Mantock announced her departure and her character, Macy Vaughn, was killed off in the Se
Sarah Palin was seen dining in at least two New York City restaurants days after testing positive for COVID-19, Gothamist reported.
A Farmington woman convicted of her third felony child abuse case will serve nine years in a state prison after abusing a teenage girl.
Actor reveals in new tweets he lost his grandparents last year due to COVID
The nationwide Center for COVID Control is suspending operations "indefinitely," and questions are emerging about two other labs under investigation.
Andie MacDowell has raised some gorgeous superstar daughters. While we’re used to Margaret Qualley, 27, being in the spotlight, between dating A-listers like Pete Davidson to starring in Oscar-winning films, it’s time for her older sister Rainey, 31, to shine in the spotlight with a surprise, sultry lingerie, and sleepwear photoshoot. While Rainey has appeared […]
Bridget Fonda was an actress who was on everyone’s radar in the 1990s — from red carpets to the big screen. But in 2002, she decided to call it quits on her Hollywood career after being injured in a serious car accident, and then starting a family with husband and film composer Danny Elfman. Her […]
Tom Brady's agent Don Yee complicated the reports that Tom Brady is retiring.
The Western Australia study filmed orcas — also known as killer whales — preying on blue whales, the largest animal on Earth, for the first time.
Bette Midler bit back at West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday, a day after he held up his dog’s rear end and said she could kiss its "hiney" following his State of the State speech.
Twitter/WSM4Nine police officers in Tennessee opened fire on a 37-year-old man on Thursday afternoon after a confrontation on an interstate highway in Nashville. The man, who police said had been sitting on a guardrail on the busy roadway, died.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the victim late Thursday as Landon Eastep. Samantha McGill-Barge, Eastep’s sister-in-law, told The Daily Beast she was baffled that he was on the highway Thursday.“I wasn’t aware there was anything wrong,”