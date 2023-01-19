Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory amid snowstorms
A snowstorm slowly pushing eastward caused has put more than 24 million Americans under a winter weather advisory.
More than 22 million Americans were under a winter weather advisory Thursday as a snowstorm that hammered Denver pushes eastward.
Severe weather is posing a threat for millions of Americans from the Western states to the South. In Colorado, the biggest January snowstorm in decades has brought about a foot of snow, while parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas are under tornado watch. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of southern and southeastern Minnesota Wednesday night into Thursday, as some areas are expected to get anywhere from 3 to 9 inches of total snowfall.
Denver's snowstorm is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.
