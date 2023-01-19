Millions of Americans under winter weather advisory amid snowstorms

Ukrayinska Pravda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has compared Russians with Jews, and the West with Hitler and Napoleon. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS Quote: "Just as Napoleon mobilised practically all of Europe against the Russian Empire, as Hitler mobilised and captured, put most of the European countries under the jackboot and threw them against the Soviet Union, now the USA has formed a coalition of almost all Europeans who are part of NATO and EU members, with the same old task - the final