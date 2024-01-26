Millions in AMLER grant funds awarded to Southwest Virginia projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — More than $9 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants were awarded to several projects in Southwest Virginia.

Abandoned Mine Land (AMLER) grants are administered by the Virginia Department of Energy and funded by the federal government.

Each of the selected projects is located on sites where coal was mined before 1977.

“Repurposing land to create jobs and grow communities is a wonderful benefit of the AMLER program and we are excited to see these developments create opportunities in our Southwest communities,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a relase. “These innovative projects advance Virginia’s standing as a great place to do business and raise a family.”

The following projects were awarded grants, according to the governor’s office:

Buchanan County

$1,950,000 — Southern Gap Office Park Building – Two-story commercial office space within the Regional Office Park

Dickenson County

$2,000,000 — Haysi High School Site Redevelopment – Developing infrastructure and preparing the land for retail development

Russell County

$1,200,000 — Russell County Access Bridge – Infrastructure needed to increase business opportunities in an industrial park supported by AMLER funds called Project Reclaim

Wise County

$1,200,000 — Norton Light Industrial Building – A spec building for future business located in an industrial park supported by AMLER called Project Intersection

$3,000,000 — Data Center Ridge – Site development and infrastructure development for future data centers

