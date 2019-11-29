Millions Around The World Strike on Black Friday for Action on Climate Change

For years, Black Friday has been sold as a holiday day for the consumer. In the 2018, Black Friday resulted in $6.22 billion in online sales alone, per CNBC. This year, climate activists wants people to stop and reconsider such rampant consumption.

Climate protests are taking place around the world this Black Friday to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change. The protests are also timed to demand action during the U.N. climate negotiations, COP25, which will begin in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 2.

Climate activists say more than 80 strikes are happening in the U.S. alone. Protests have already happened in Asia and Europe. In Germany alone, activists say 630,000 turned out.

According to organizers, protesters plan to disrupt large shopping centers in Chicago and hold a march and a rally in Los Angeles called “Don’t Shop. Strike!” According to Reuters, organizers expect strikes to take place in 2,300 cities in 152 countries around the world.

Ritvik Janamsetty, a spokesman for climate coalition Earth Uprising, tells TIME he estimates around 2 million people took part in strikes Friday.

Thousands of demonstrators attend a protest climate strike ralley of the 'Friday For Future Movement' in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. | Jens Meyer—AP More

“We are striking because our leaders haven’t been listening to us. They think our voices are ones they can ignore and not take seriously,” 16-year-old American climate activist Maya Arengo said in a statement. “They don’t understand that we, the youth, are terrified for our futures and we won’t stop fighting until our futures are secure.”

Thunberg rose to prominence in 2018 when she started striking from school on Fridays to demand action on climate change in her home country of Sweden. She has since launched a movement called Fridays for Future, inspiring millions of people around the world to strike from school or work on Fridays to demand movement to fight the climate crisis.

In September, Thunberg and other activists led a global climate strike, which drew millions of people around the world to protest and demand action to fight the coming climate catastrophe. Those same organizers have planned protests around the world on Black Friday, hoping to raise awareness of the days ecological impact and demand climate action from COP25 in Spain next week.

In September 7,5 million people around the world took to the streets. Tomorrow we’re doing it again. Everyone’s needed. Everyone’s welcome. Join us! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 28, 2019

Ice Cream company Ben & Jerry’s, whose owners are known for progressive politics, tweeted out a map of strikes in the U.S.

STRIKE TODAY! Climate change is the biggest threat to our future. Youth across the US will lead a #ClimateStrike today & Dec 6 to demand legislative action to combat the climate crisis.

Learn more and join a strike: https://t.co/AIDjyzDuiJ pic.twitter.com/KSmMyyNC6o

— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) November 29, 2019

Reuters reports that thousands of people in Asia and Europe have already taken part in the protests.

According to social media, protests took place across the U.K., including in London, Belfast, Bristol Brighton and Plymouth.