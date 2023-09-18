Millions awarded to local counties for improvement projects

$13.8 million has been awarded to Champaign, Clinton, Logan, and Mercer counties, according to a spokesperson from Governor Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) office.

Nearly two dozen communities will receive funding to complete critical infrastructure and neighborhood improvement projects.

The goal of these projects is to improve the quality of life for the residents, the spokesperson said.

Some of the projects that will be funded include new community centers, upgraded water infrastructure, road and bridge improvements, new fire hydrants, and recreation enhancements.

“Investing in our communities’ infrastructure isn’t just about building bridges and roads; it’s about nurturing economic growth and safeguarding the health and well-being of Ohioans. The projects we’re supporting with this funding underscore our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Ohio for all,” DeWine said.

Seven communities will receive almost $6 million in Neighborhood Revitalization grants, the spokesperson said.

Some activities that are eligible for funding include public facility improvements, like construction, reconstructions, or rehabilitation of infrastructure, fire protection facilities, and community centers in low and moderate-income areas.

“Ohio is experiencing unprecedented economic growth, so we want to ensure our communities have the resources in place to take advantage of that momentum. Infrastructure is a crucial component of economic development and leads to job creation and improved quality of life for residents.” Lt. Governor Jon Husted (OH-R) said.

Critical infrastructure awards will be given to 16 communities, which will total $7.8 million, the spokesperson said.

This funding will help with high-priority infrastructure improvements with a community-wide impact.

Projects must be considered in critical or poor condition to be considered eligible, the spokesperson said.

Some of these projects include flood and drainage facilities, water and sanitary sewer facilities, bridge reconstruction, parks and recreation facilities, street reconstruction, and sidewalks.

“These types of improvements are seldom pretty, and almost always expensive to make, but they can also serve as a welcome mat for companies looking to set up shop in Ohio. We’re proud to support these communities in getting these projects over the finish line,” Director of the Department of Development Lydia Mihalik said.