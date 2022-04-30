Millions Of Bees Die On Airport Tarmac After Delta Reroutes Flight

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read

Millions of honeybees are dead after a flight carrying the pollinator insects from California to Alaska got diverted to Georgia, leading to the bees sitting in crates on the hot airport tarmac.

“The worst part about it for me is how they suffered, and there was not a single thing I could do about it,” Sarah McElrea, who had ordered the bee shipment, told The New York Times.

McElrea runs a honey company, and also sells bees to backyard beekeepers and commercial pollination services in Alaska. Last week, she was in Anchorage awaiting a shipment of 800 pounds of bees ― about 5 million individual bees ― when Delta Air Lines told her that the bees wouldn’t fit on the plane and were going to be rerouted through Atlanta, according to The Associated Press.

Honeybees on a beehive frame. (Photo: visualspace via Getty Images)
Honeybees on a beehive frame. (Photo: visualspace via Getty Images)

Honeybees on a beehive frame. (Photo: visualspace via Getty Images)

The bees were supposed to wait in Atlanta until they could catch a new flight. Initially, Delta was keeping the bees in a cooler indoors, but when they started escaping the next day, the company moved them outside onto the hot tarmac, where the crates baked in the sun.

Worried about the fate of the bees, McElrea contacted local Georgia beekeeper Edward Morgan for help. Morgan went to the scene and found that many of the bees had already died, Alaska Public Media reported. In addition to the heat stress in the 83-degree weather, the bees’ containers had also been positioned in such a way that they couldn’t get to the food that was supposed to sustain them for the journey, he told the Times.

Delta spokesperson Catherine Morrow called what happened an “unfortunate situation” and told the AP that the company had apologized to McElrea. She added that Delta has “taken immediate action to implement new measures to ensure events of this nature do not occur in the future.”

When it became apparent how dire the situation was, beekeepers in the area coordinated to rescue as many of the survivors as possible. More than 20 beekeepers showed up, breaking open crates, providing emergency sugar water to feed the bees, and transporting them to new homes. The exact number of dead bees is unknown, Morgan estimated “at least half” died, he told local news station WABE.

McElrea told Alaska Public Media she’s thankful for the beekeepers’ rescue efforts.

“I will forever be grateful for anything that they were able to salvage,” she said, adding that they “really are the heroes in this scenario.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

    About 5 million honeybees bound for Alaska last weekend got waylaid when Delta Air Lines routed them through Atlanta, where most of the bees died after being left for hours in crates on the ground during hot weather. The bees were the first of two shipments ordered by Alaska beekeeper Sarah McElrea from a distributor in California. The bees were to be used to pollinate apple orchards and nurseries in Alaska, where they are not native.

  • Florida man traps over 100 invasive tegu lizards; FWC needs your help catching more

    FWC urges the public to report tegu lizard sightings as the invasive species spreads far and fast in St. Lucie County.

  • What's the Deal With This Aggressive C8 Corvette Prototype?

    New spy photos of a C8 Corvette prototype caught running around GM's Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan have sparked interest among brand loyalists.

  • St. Maarten condo celebrates the Florida lifestyle

    The sapphire blue ocean sets the backdrop for a life of luxury in this beautiful home that blends the indoors and outdoors.

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • ‘Bubble Butt’ has died at 35. That name sent him to a Florida Keys hospital years ago

    Bubble Butt, a green sea turtle who found fame after he survived a 1989 boat strike, died at a turtle hospital in the Florida Keys.

  • Fraudster who printed £12 million in largest seizure of fake bank notes is jailed

    Andrew Ainsworth, 61, was part of a gang that used specialist printing equipment to produce fraudulent £20 notes.

  • EasyJet passport rules: These are passengers’ rights if they were mistakenly denied boarding by airline

    All you need to know about whether you qualify for compensation, and what you can claim for

  • Chrissy Teigen shows off her toned arms in $190 Catwoman-like bodysuit

    Can we please take a moment to appreciate Chrissy Teigen's toned arms?

  • Mysterious explosions rattle Ukraine's neighbor, Moldova

    A series of mysterious explosions have taken place across Transnistria, a pro-Kremlin breakaway territory of Moldova that hosts Russian troops.

  • Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Diner Coworker Days After She Said She 'Just Wanted To Be Friends'

    A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison for violently stabbing his diner coworker to death days after she had told him she “just wanted to be friends.” It took the jury less than an hour Thursday to find Gabriel Enrique Turcios guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Savannah Burford, who was stabbed in the back parking lot of the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge on January 8, 2020, according to WBIR. Burford’s mother, Julia Cutter—who had come to pick her up from th

  • Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

    A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party's nomination. A state law passed last year and signed by Kemp allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session. Ruling on a motion in a lawsuit filed by Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen said Kemp's Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.

  • ABC's of electric vehicles

    Detroit Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan talks about the ABC's of electric vehicles

  • Russian advance slowed by Ukraine's strong defense, West says; Mariupol residents 'begging to get saved': Live updates

    Russia's mission to take control of the Donbas has gone slower than anticipated, Western officials say. Mariupol remains in dire condition. Updates.

  • Mariupol residents mourn ruined homes

    STORY: Apartment buildings with blackened walls and piles of rubble - this is what remains of much of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.Two months of bombardment and siege by Russian forces have reduced the once thriving city to a wasteland.It has seen the bloodiest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe of the war.Ukraine says 100,000 civilians remain there.Among them is social worker Oxana Hvostenko.She says there is literally nothing left of her home - all that remains is a toilet, a door and a hallway.After losing her home, Hvostenko is staying with her friend Sergei Gradovich."Who should I thank for this? Tell me. Was it necessary to bomb civilians with such bombs. You have to be a fanatic to do it. No shame, no conscience, no feeling of proportion. Nothing. They made the whole block homeless in old age."&nbsp;After failing to capture Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad, Russia is now focusing on the east and south of&nbsp;Ukraine.Ukraine’s armed forces said on Saturday that Russia had failed to capture three target areas.Moscow said on Saturday its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight.Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia had been forced to merge and redeploy depleted units from failed advances in northeastern&nbsp;Ukraine.Reuters could not independently verify the reports on what was happening on the ground.Ukraine's border guard service posted a video on its Facebook page showing about 16 weary-looking soldiers in battle fatigues, singing the national anthem in a small basement room.The service said the fighters were border guards helping to defend Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works, the last bastion of Ukrainian forces holding out against Russian invaders.Reuters could not verify the video.Russia denies targeting civilians in what it says is a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify"&nbsp;its southern neighbor.Ukraine and its western allies call that a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.

  • U.S. consumers shrug off high inflation, lean on savings to boost spending

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from the U.S. central bank was also strengthened by other data on Friday showing compensation for American workers recording its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter. The strength in consumer spending heading into the second quarter allayed fears of a recession after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of the year.

  • Ukraine in 'a fight for life' in Donbas region, Zelenskyy says in nightly address; Russian strike kills at least 1 in Kyiv: Live updates

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Time Magazine he was nearly captured during the early days of Russia's invasion. Latest news.

  • Feisty bird faces off with alligator at edge of Florida pond — and leaves victorious

    “That sandhill crane is not having it.”

  • Radio Liberty producer's body recovered in Kyiv

    SHOWS: STORY: Radio Liberty said in a statement that Vira Hyrych, who had worked in their Kyiv bureau since February 2018, had been killed after a Russian rocket hit the building she lived in.The death was the first reported in Thursday's (April 28) missile strike as the head of the United Nations visited Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said two Russian missiles had struck the capital. Russia has not commented on the incident. At least 10 people were initially reported wounded in the strike but Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a body had been recovered on Friday.

  • 38-year-old Battle Creek man injured in Friday shooting; investigation ongoing

    The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation is ongoing.