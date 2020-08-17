Millions of Californians brace for blackouts as governor calls severe power shortages 'unacceptable'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that millions of Californians could lose their power amid rolling blackouts.

A heat wave is putting stress on the state's electric grid, as sweltering Californians rely on their air conditioners and fans to stay cool. The California Independent System Operator runs the grid for most of the state, and Steve Berberich, its president and CEO, said on Monday California is short about 4,400 megawatts. The body issued a statewide flex alert through Wednesday, asking all residents to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Rolling blackouts were last used in the state two decades ago, and Berberich said about 3.3 million homes might briefly lose their power on Monday to ease pressure on the grid. This is "unacceptable," Newsom said, and the next several days will be "very challenging." He promised to free up additional energy and also investigate why there is such a massive shortage.

The heat wave gripping California is bringing with it extreme temperatures, with Los Angeles International Airport, Oxnard, and Palmdale all reporting record highs on Sunday. A strong high-pressure system centered over Arizona is causing the heat, the Los Angeles Times reports, with relief only found within a few miles of the coast.

More stories from theweek.com

John Boehner would 'rather set himself on fire' than get involved in the 2020 election

The DNC really leaned into Biden's love of Amtrak, 'everyday, working class people'

Kamala Harris' Secret Service code name reportedly reflects her groundbreaking nomination

