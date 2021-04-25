Millions in Central U.S. brace for extreme weather this week

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

A storm system moving eastward from California could hit Central U.S. mid-week, per CNN.

Driving the news: Starting Tuesday, the area stretching from Wichita, Kansas, to San Angelo, Texas may be subject to extreme weather that includes "damaging winds, hail and tornadoes," writes CNN.

  • The storms may worsen during the week.

  • Areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri could receive between four to six inches of rain and be subject to flash floods.

What they're saying: "This could be the most substantial threat of the year so far in Oklahoma and Kansas," said Taylor Ward, a CNN meteorologist. "While this may be a bit late in the spring, this is certainly not unusual, as late April and May is the peak for severe weather in the Southern Plains."

