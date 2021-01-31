Millions of COVID-19 survivors have lost the sense of smell and taste. Will they come back? Not even researchers know.

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

Edelmira Rivera was lying on her bed with her husband and 16-month-old son selecting a movie when she heard a loud bang outside their home in Waco, Texas.

Then her sister screamed, "Fire!"

"I dropped everything and just grabbed my son and his blanket," said Rivera, 22. "I could not smell anything. I was so shocked to see the fire at the front door."

Rivera tested positive for COVID-19 and lost her sense of smell on Jan. 14. Early the next morning, a fire broke out on the other side of her bedroom wall, less than a foot from where she was lying. But Rivera couldn't smell it, nor could the family of four who was staying with them.

Her sister, Bianca Rivera, 19, smelled something burning from the other side of the house, initially thinking her sister had burned popcorn in the kitchen. When she smelled burning plastic, Rivera walked out of her room and saw smoke in the hallway, quickly ushering seven people and three dogs out of the home before fire consumed it.

Edelmira Rivera, 22, poses with her husband and son in Waco, Texas.
Edelmira Rivera, 22, poses with her husband and son in Waco, Texas.

Like Rivera, millions of people worldwide have suffered changes to their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19. In most cases, the symptoms usually only last a few weeks.

But a year into the pandemic, researchers still aren't sure when some COVID-19 survivors may get their senses back – if ever – and many are struggling with the long-term safety, hygiene and psychiatric implications of the loss.

"As the pandemic has rolled on, we've gotten a better idea about the long-term, chronic effects of COVID on smell and taste," said Dr. Jay Piccirillo, an ENT and professor at the Washington University School of Medicine who studies the topic. "The things we've learned suggest that most people recover smell and taste, but not all."

A million new survivors with chronically diminished senses?

In the coming year, there will be at least a million new cases of people in the U.S. with chronically diminished senses of smell or taste due to COVID-19, Piccirillo predicts.

Studies suggest up to 80% of people who have COVID-19 symptoms experience smell or taste dysfunction, with a significant association between the two senses. Some experience reduced ability to smell or taste. Some have a complete loss. And some experience distorted senses, where certain tastes and smells change or become unpleasant – an increasingly common outcome, called "parosmia."

Dr. Evan Reiter, an ENT and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who studies the issue, said he's seeing similar rates of patients reporting dysfunction with smell as with taste.

Fact check: Burnt oranges, brown sugar won't restore senses lost to COVID-19

"In general, anytime you’re eating something, it hits the taste buds in your mouth, and you’re smelling the vapors in your food at the same time, so you brain puts it all together to determine how you perceive the taste of food," Reiter said.

Most people regain their senses within a few weeks, but approximately 5-10% will continue to have symptoms after six months, Piccirillo said. At that point, they may not ever return, he said.

Scientists have known since the early days of the pandemic that smell-taste disturbance is associated with milder cases of COVID-19, and with cases in younger people. A study published earlier this month in the Journal of Internal Medicine reinforced the conclusions.

Sniffing out COVID-19: Ohio State study proposes using hard candy to test for symptoms

Among more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients at 18 European hospitals in the study, more than 74% self-reported a distorted sense of smell and 46% a distorted sense of taste. The vast majority of both categories were younger patients and those with milder cases.

The good news is that more than half of the patients with smell distortions saw their symptoms disappear within a month, rising to 95% of patients by six months, according to the study. For those remaining 5%, the future remains unclear.

Dr. Pam Dalton, a researcher at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, said patients should not give up hope. Some people who have lost their sense of smell due to rhinoviruses, which cause common colds, have regained the sense after several years, she said.

"There is evidence from other viruses that may disrupt the system in different ways that recovery can occur after six months," Dalton said. "There isn't a cut-off beyond which all hope should be abandoned."

'It can be depressing and upsetting'

Loss of smell or taste can have a severe impact on quality of life and make it harder to identify dangers in the environment, such as gas leaks or spoiled food, experts say. For professions that rely on the senses, loss of smell or taste can be career-ending. It can alter relationships, degrade mental health and result in severe weight loss or gain.

New York City resident Lyss Stern, 46, said she's gained 30 pounds since she lost her senses of smell and taste in late March, when she had a mild case of COVID-19 for six weeks. She's too fatigued to exercise, and she eats a lot of carbs because she likes the way they feel in her mouth.

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution by state: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

Lyss Stern said her son, Oliver, 13, recently blindfolded her and took some food items out of the pantry to see if she could taste any of them. &quot;She started crying because she was so scared,&quot; he said. &quot;I hugged her. It was the scariest thing ever.&quot;
Lyss Stern said her son, Oliver, 13, recently blindfolded her and took some food items out of the pantry to see if she could taste any of them. "She started crying because she was so scared," he said. "I hugged her. It was the scariest thing ever."

Stern said she has identified a dozen foods that she can still taste, and she goes to the same pickle shop every week to stock up on a variety of flavors. Last month, Stern smelled an orange again for the first time and started crying. And a few weeks ago, she got a whiff of a cookie when she walked past a bakery.

"It can be depressing and upsetting," Stern said. "Everything to me just tastes gross. But I’m not going to let that get me down – now or ever. I’m here. So many people didn’t survive this beast."

Stern said her family is in the process of moving apartments, and she plans to set up smoke and gas detectors in the new home right away. "It’s very scary," Stern said. "If there's a leak, I can't smell it."

Many patients who lose their sense of smell or taste also struggle with social anxiety and hygiene concerns, experts said. Piccirillo said parents often report wishing they knew when their child's diaper needed to be changed – and when they may unknowingly be subjecting friends or family to a foul smell.

"People will report never wearing an item of clothing more than once because they're afraid it might smell of their body odor and they can’t detect it. And the same thing goes with a lot of different social interactions," Dalton said.

Gail Pav, 53, of Long Beach, Mississippi, has to ask her husband to taste-test their meals and let her know when there's something smelly in the trash can. She had a mild case of COVID-19 in September – a stuffy nose for a few days, but never a fever. Ever since, her senses have been off.

"This week, the coffee was tasting funny. I’ve been having some really weird smells going on, like fuel. It’s so weird," said Pav, who still wears perfume every day. "I've got a new grandbaby, and I just want to be able to smell Stella."

Gail and Matt Pav pose with their granddaughter, Stella.
Gail and Matt Pav pose with their granddaughter, Stella.

For some COVID-19 survivors, the loss of smell or taste can be "crippling," Piccirillo said. "With all the quality of life problems (during the pandemic), to now be isolated by sense of smell, or worse, distortion – it's very sad," he said.

Dr. Simone Wildes, an infectious disease physician at South Shore Health in Massachusetts, said it's frustrating that there are "no specific therapies or more supportive advice" that she can give to patients. Many of her patients with loss of smell or taste have turned to online support groups.

With increasing reports of more transmissible coronavirus variants, Wildes said she's worried greater spread may result in more cases with loss of smell or taste.

"It does not have to be deadly for you to end up with something very distressing in your life," Wildes said. "For some people it’s temporary, but for some, it may be permanent."

Anita Levine, 64, of New York state, contracted COVID-19 in March. She has visited the ER for lingering issues more than a dozen times since then and was hospitalized for a week in October. She finally returned to her job at a bank last month, but she said it&#x002019;s &quot;frustrating&quot; to see people walking around outside without face masks. Levine said she can&#x002019;t taste anything, and she&#x002019;s lost a lot of weight. &quot;Sometimes you want to smell the wood fire burning in the fall and the taste of a good cup of coffee. I more enjoy the heat of the coffee than the actual coffee itself,&quot; she said. &quot;I want to say I do my best, but it&#x002019;s real tough.&quot;
Anita Levine, 64, of New York state, contracted COVID-19 in March. She has visited the ER for lingering issues more than a dozen times since then and was hospitalized for a week in October. She finally returned to her job at a bank last month, but she said it’s "frustrating" to see people walking around outside without face masks. Levine said she can’t taste anything, and she’s lost a lot of weight. "Sometimes you want to smell the wood fire burning in the fall and the taste of a good cup of coffee. I more enjoy the heat of the coffee than the actual coffee itself," she said. "I want to say I do my best, but it’s real tough."

A 'tidal wave' of trial participants

Research into how the coronavirus disrupts senses of taste and smell is ongoing. In July, dozens of researchers published a paper suggesting the coronavirus changes the sense of smell in patients not by directly infecting smell-detecting neurons but by affecting the function of supporting cells.

Now, researchers are beginning to look at human autopsy data to assess the initial theory, said Dr. Sandeep Robert Datta, a professor of neurobiology at Harvard Medical School and one of the study co-authors. Data available so far is "broadly consistent" with the hypothesis, Datta said, but he's keeping an open mind.

"Never before in recent medical history have there been so many people who have lost their sense of smell or lost taste for this period of time," Datta said. "We need to make a serious basic science effort to help physicians deal with the patients who are flooding their offices."

Other researchers are looking into whether the coronavirus attacks the taste system independently of the smell system.

Are patients losing taste as a direct result of smell loss? Or are they also losing chemical sensitivity in their mouths? Valentina Parma, a researcher at Temple University who studies the senses of smell and taste, said that, for now, "the jury is still out" on what mechanism is affecting taste in patients with COVID-19.

The science behind smell loss: Why do so many COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell? Scientists now know.

Treatment options for people with loss or distortion of smell or taste are limited, experts said. There's some research on steroid and vitamin treatments. There's also a long-used technique called olfactory training, where patients who have lost their sense of smell sniff various essential oils for a brief time each day for several weeks.

"For those patients who have (distortions of smell), we think it's some sort of miswiring. When they see coffee, they small oranges," Piccirillo said. "Through olfactory training, you can maybe rewire them. That’s the hypothesis."

Piccirillo and his team are conducting an olfactory training trial with COVID-19 patients. The training traditionally features four scents: rose, lemon, clove and eucalyptus. For his trial, Piccirillo is allowing one group of participants to select their preferred scents to test if the approach is more effective with scents that are important to people.

"The No. 1 scent people want to train on? Smoke," Piccirillo said. "It’s makes them so scared they can’t smell smoke or natural gas."

Piccirillo and his team have seen a "tidal wave" of study participants. They're also starting a clinical trial looking at the drug theophylline, a common asthma medicine.

Both Reiter and Dalton are working with their teams to track the recoveries of COVID-19 patients who have lost their sense of smell. Dalton's team is also developing a smell screening test to identify people who may have COVID-19. They're deploying the tests to drive-up clinics, as well as to Yale University, where some students are taking the smell test in addition to twice-weekly molecular tests.

"It’s really discouraging with so many people now suffering or who will be suffering," Piccirillo said. "Any way you slice it, this is a big problem, and presents a real challenge to the scientific community to start finding some effective treatment options for people."

Edelmira and Bianca Rivera&#39;s home in Waco, Texas, burned down on Jan. 15, 2021.
Edelmira and Bianca Rivera's home in Waco, Texas, burned down on Jan. 15, 2021.

Bianca Rivera, who got her family and friends out of the house fire, still doesn't know why she never contracted COVID-19, even after extended exposure to her family and friends when they moved into hotel rooms together after the blaze.

Her sister, Edelmira, regained her sense of smell a few days after the fire, which is under investigation. The family is planning to rebuild their home and install smoke detectors.

"Losing all my shoes, clothes – none of that matters to me. It can be replaced. Not having a home for my son ... I’m grateful that I still have him. I'm still alive to see him grow," she said.

Rivera said she was initially "skeptical" about COVID-19.

"I thought it was a hoax. I thought it was fake. But actually going through it and losing my smell, it’s scary," she said. "So take it as a reminder to take care of your home, and to take care of yourself."

Follow breaking news reporter Grace Hauck on Twitter at @grace_hauck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 steals smell, taste. Some survivors may never regain them.

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

    Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • Ireland 'was considering' playing Biden card to force EC to back down

    Ireland might have been planning to pull Joe Biden into the border row, European diplomats speculated on Saturday. Irish officials may have threatened to use their government’s connection to the US president to force an about-turn from the European Commission. The EU’s border threat, which Dublin was not warned about, sparked a tense call between Michael Martin, the Irish taoiseach, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Diplomats in Brussels suggested Dublin could have “picked up the Batphone to Biden” or reminded Mrs Von der Leyen of the president’s attachment to Ireland and the peace process. Mr Biden has Irish roots and has regularly warned the UK against erecting a hard border in Ireland. The commission’s move was greeted with outrage in Dublin as the Irish government had previously persuaded it that no hard border on the island had to be one of the foundations of the final Brexit agreement.

  • Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site

    One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported.

  • These Marines Devoted Their Lives to the Corps. Then They Were Singled Out for Having Children

    The Marine Corps has faced significant problems in terms of how women in the ranks are treated.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • New U.S. envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal: sources

    The new U.S. Iran envoy spoke with British, French and German officials on Thursday as the United States explores how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "It was to take stock of the dossier and to assess what our state of mind is," a European diplomatic source said of U.S. special envoy Rob Malley's conversation with the British, French and German foreign ministry political directors. The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.