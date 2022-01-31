Millions dig out after nor'easter dumps 2 feet of snow

The Hill

Whoopi Goldberg argued on ABC's The View Monday the Holocaust was "not about race," prompting pushback from co-hosts on the show. "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it," Goldberg said. "Because the Holocaust isn't about race. No, it's not about race." Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg: "Then what was it about?""It's about man's inhumanity to man," Goldberg responded. "That's what it's about." Ana Navarro, another co-host on...