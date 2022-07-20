Millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen in California Brinks truck heist

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gems were stolen from a Brinks security truck near Los Angeles last week, according to police.

In the early morning hours on July 11, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Flying J gas station in Lebec, north of L.A., for a report of stolen cargo.

Deputies determined several pieces of jewelry and gemstones were stolen from a locked tractor trailer owned by the security company Brinks, according to a press release.

The Brinks truck was headed to the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, which is south of San Francisco.

Two armed security guards had walked away from the truck and when they returned, they found the cargo was stolen, police told CBS Los Angeles. The FBI is also working on the case.

Brandy Swanson, the director of the jewelry show, told The Associated Press that between 25 and 30 bags were taken from the truck and that 18 victims were claiming more than $100 million in losses.

A Brinks spokesperson told the AP that less than $10 million was stolen from the truck.

“These are mom-and-pop operators,” Swanson told the AP. “They’re devastated. Some of these people have lost their entire livelihoods.”

