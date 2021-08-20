Millions of electric car batteries will retire in the next decade. What happens to them?

XiaoZhi Lim
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

A tsunami of electric vehicles is expected in rich countries, as car companies and governments pledge to ramp up their numbers – there are predicted be 145m on the roads by 2030. But while electric vehicles can play an important role in reducing emissions, they also contain a potential environmental timebomb: their batteries.

By one estimate, more than 12m tons of lithium-ion batteries are expected to retire between now and 2030.

Not only do these batteries require large amounts of raw materials, including lithium, nickel and cobalt – mining for which has climate, environmental and human rights impacts – they also threaten to leave a mountain of electronic waste as they reach the end of their lives.

As the automotive industry starts to transform, experts say now is the time to plan for what happens to batteries at the end of their lives, to reduce reliance on mining and keep materials in circulation.

A second life

Hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into recycling startups and research centers to figure out how to disassemble dead batteries and extract valuable metals at scale.

But if we want to do more with the materials that we have, recycling shouldn’t be the first solution, said James Pennington, who leads the World Economic Forum’s circular economy program. “The best thing to do at first is to keep things in use for longer,” he said.

“There is a lot of [battery] capacity left at the end of first use in electric vehicles,” said Jessika Richter, who researches environmental policy at Lund University. These batteries may no longer be able run vehicles but they could have second lives storing excess power generated by solar or windfarms.

Several companies are running trials. The energy company Enel Group is using 90 batteries retired from Nissan Leaf cars in an energy storage facility in Melilla, Spain, which is isolated from the Spanish national grid. In the UK, the energy company Powervault partnered with Renault to outfit home energy storage systems with retired batteries.

An employee installs a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system at the Powervault office in London. Powervault is one of several companies giving a second life to lithium-ion batteries.
An employee installs a lithium-ion battery cell into a testing system at the Powervault office in London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Establishing the flow of lithium-ion batteries from a first life in electric vehicles to a second life in stationary energy storage would have another bonus: displacing toxic lead-acid batteries.

Only about 60% of lead-acid batteries are used in cars, said Richard Fuller, who leads the non-profit Pure Earth, another 20% are used for storing excess solar power, particularly in African countries.

Lead-acid batteries typically last only about two years in warmer climates, said Fuller, as heat causes them to degrade more quickly, meaning they need to be recycled frequently. However, there are few facilities that can safely do this in Africa.

Instead, these batteries are often cracked open and melted down in back yards. The process exposes the recyclers and their surroundings to lead, a potent neurotoxin that has no known safe level and can damage brain development in children.

Lithium-ion batteries could offer a less toxic and longer-lasting alternative for energy storage, Fuller said.

The race to recycle

“When a battery really is at the end of its use, then it’s time to recycle it,” Pennington said.

There is big momentum behind lithium-ion battery recycling. In its impact report, published in August, Tesla announced that it had started building recycling capabilities at its Gigafactory in Nevada to process waste batteries.

Nearby Redwood Materials, founded by the former Tesla chief technology officer JB Straubel, which operates out of Carson City, Nevada, raised more than $700m in July and plans to expand operations. The factory takes in dead batteries, extracts valuable materials such as copper and cobalt, then sends the refined metals back into the battery supply chain.

Yet, as recycling becomes more mainstream, big technical challenges remain.

One of which is the complex designs that recyclers must navigate to get to the valuable components. Lithium-ion batteries are rarely designed with recyclability in mind, said Carlton Cummins, co-founder of Aceleron, a UK battery manufacturing startup. “This is why the recycler struggles. They want to do the job, but they only get introduced to the product when it reaches their door.”

Cummins and co-founder Amrit Chandan have targeted one design flaw: the way components are connected. Most components are welded together, which is good for electrical connection, but bad for recycling, Cummins said.

Aceleron’s batteries join components with fasteners that compress the metal contacts together. These connections can be decompressed and the fasteners removed, allowing for complete disassembly or for the removal and replacement of individual faulty components.

Easier disassembly could also help mitigate safety hazards. Lithium-ion batteries that are not properly handled could pose fire and explosion risks. “If we pick it down to bits, I guarantee you, it’s not going to hurt anyone,” Cummins said.

Changing the system

Success isn’t guaranteed even if the technical challenges are cracked. History shows how hard it can be to create well-functioning recycling industries.

Lead-acid batteries, for example, enjoy high rates of recycling in part due to legal requirements – as much as 99% of lead in automobile batteries is recycled. But they have a toxic cost when they end up at improper recycling facilities. Spent batteries often end up with backyard recyclers because they can pay more for them than formal recyclers, who have to cover higher operating costs.

Lithium-ion batteries may be less toxic but they will still need to end up at operations that can safely recycle them. “Products tend to flow through the path of least resistance, so you want to make the path which goes through formal channels less resistant,” Pennington said.

Legislation could help. While the US has yet to implement federal policies mandating lithium-ion battery recycling, the EU and China already require battery manufacturers to pay for setting up collection and recycling systems. These funds could help subsidize formal recyclers to make them more competitive, Pennington said.

Last December, the EU also proposed sweeping changes to its battery regulations, most of which target lithium-ion batteries. These include target rates of 70% for battery collection, recovery rates of 95% for cobalt, copper, lead and nickel and 70% for lithium, and mandatory minimum levels of recycled content in new batteries by 2030 – to ensure there are markets for recyclers and buffer them from volatile commodity prices or changing battery chemistries.

“They aren’t in final form yet, but the proposals that are out there are ambitious,” Richter said.

Data could also help. The EU and the Global Battery Alliance (GBA), a public-private collaboration, are both working on versions of a digital “passport” – an electronic record for a battery that would contain information about its whole life cycle.

“We are thinking about a QR code or a [radio frequency identification] detection device,” says Torsten Freund, who leads the GBA’s battery passport initiative. It could report a battery’s health and remaining capacity, helping vehicle manufacturers direct it for reuse or to recycling facilities. Data about materials could help recyclers navigate the myriad chemistries of lithium-ion batteries. And once recycling becomes more widespread, the passport could also indicate the amount of recycled content in new batteries.

As the automobile industry starts to transform, now is the time to tackle these problems, said Maya Ben Dror, urban mobility lead at the World Economic Forum. The money pouring into the sector offers an “opportunity to ensure that these investments are going to be in sustainable new ecosystems and not just in a new type of car”, she said.

It’s also worth noting that sustainable transport goes beyond electric cars, said Richter. Walking, biking or taking public transportation should not be overlooked, she said. “It’s important to remember that we can have a sustainable product situated within an unsustainable system.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Is Planning A Model Y With Much More Range: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes electric vehicles with some of the longest range in the industry, but even the top range on its best cars isn't enough to persuade everyone to drive on electricity. The Driven has shared documentation from Chinese authorities that show Tesla could be working to make a Model Y with far more range than what's on offer today. The document lists a range of 640km, which is equivalent to almost 400 miles of all-electric range. This would put the Model Y on par with Tesla

  • There’s a new disturbance in the Atlantic. Grace is a hurricane and Henri will be soon

    Forecasters are monitoring a new disturbance in the eastern Atlantic. They’re also watching the newly re-strengthened Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is forecast to turn into a hurricane soon.

  • China to step up tree planting campaign to help reach net zero

    China will plant 36,000 square kilometres of new forest a year - more than the total area of Belgium - from this year to 2025 as it bids to combat climate change and better protect natural habitats, a senior forestry official said on Friday. Tree planting has been at the heart of China's environmental efforts for decades and is a major part of plans to bring carbon emissions down to net zero by 2060. Li Chunliang, vice-chairman of the State Forestry and Grasslands Commission, told a press briefing large-scale "land greening" programmes would complete 54 million mu (36,000 sq km) of afforestation every year through 2025.

  • Afghanistan: Will fingerprint data point Taliban to targets?

    Campaigners worry fingerprint and iris scan data could by used by the Taliban to identify individuals.

  • Biden’s 'Insane' Story About Afghans Who Helped U.S. Doesn’t Fly

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyOne day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan government, the Biden administration found itself struggling to explain why local allies like interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers had been left behind.The Biden administration’s justification—that many of the Afghans who had risked their lives to aid the U.S. military actually wanted to stay—left aid workers, refugee advocates and members of Congress gobsmacked.The truth, those

  • The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

    The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other factory equipment reflect the broader recovery in U.S. manufacturing. After falling post-COVID to $361.8 million in April 2020, new orders surged to almost $506 million in June, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

  • India says to exceed emission cut targets, further reduction hinges on climate fund

    India is set to exceed its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the share of non-fossil fuels in electricity generation but any further commitment to reducing its carbon footprint will depend on climate finance from rich countries, a senior official said. As part of its pledge under the 2015 Paris climate agreement India, the world's third-biggest carbon emitter after China and the United States, is supposed to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from 2005 levels by 2030. Also, India aims to produce 40% of its power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

  • NASA Says This Lake Is Like Being on Mars—and Turkey Wants to Save It From Tourists

    GettyYaǧmur Güneş wanted to study Mars. On an exchange year spent in the U.S., she’d encountered the concept of planetary geology and was completely fascinated. “I didn’t know that I could practice geology beyond Earth,” says Güneş. Soon, she shifted her science studies to focus on Martian analogs, places on Earth that share physical or geological features with the red planet.“Whatever I’m working on, I’m always trying to make connections about Mars, trying to understand what I know, thinking ab

  • Ample raises $160M to scale its battery swapping service

    San Francisco-based Ample has raised a $160 million Series C to scale its battery swapping service, the largest round yet for the 8-year-old startup that wants to completely rethink how we use electric vehicles. Ample’s approach is relatively straightforward: Cars equipped with the company's modular battery pack can drive into one of Ample’s automated charging pod locations and swap out their depleted batteries for ones that are fully charged. The swapped-out batteries are then recharged in the pod and ready to be reinserted into another vehicle.

  • The Chevy Bolt Faces Its Second Recall for Battery Fire Risk

    2017-2019 Chevy Bolts are being recalled after two more fires, believed to be tied to rare battery cell manufacturing defects. Here's what owners need to do.

  • Elon Musk says you will probably be able to overpower Tesla's 125-pound humanoid robot

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the AI-powered 'Tesla bot', which he said can run at about 5 miles per hour. "You can run away from it," he said.

  • Michigan wedding party saved by a Ford F-150's on-board generator

    Ford made an on-board generator available on several variants of the latest F-150 to let workers run power tools off the grid. Rachna Nanda Kumar and Vetrivel Chandrasekaran got married on a rainy August day in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Big storms delayed the reception by about two hours, according to the Detroit Free Press, but the sky cleared in time for the wedding party to start.

  • U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada and Mexico land borders

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa's decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), came after Canada said in July it would start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors starting Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lengthy ban that many businesses have called crippling. "In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel," DHS said on Twitter.

  • Why So Many Electric-Vehicle Stocks Closed Lower on Thursday

    Shares of several electric-vehicle companies closed lower on Thursday, after global auto giant Toyota (NYSE: TM) said that it will cut its September production by 40% due to parts shortages. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed down 7.3%. GreenPower Motors (NASDAQ: GP) closed down 8.5%.

  • Bad romance: Sea snakes are mistaking scuba divers for mates

    They just want to be friends.

  • Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Could Unlock Energy Source

    Scientists at National Ignition Facility (NIF), operated by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, have had a nuclear fusion breakthrough. The post Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Could Unlock Energy Source appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Sadly, Bobby Allison Does Not Remember His Favorite Race in NASCAR

    Allison won 84 times, but his 1988 Daytona 500 win is barely a distant memory.

  • 2 types of terror threat which will emerge from Afghanistan debacle, according to ex-MI5 chief

    Former MI5 chief Lord Jonathan Evans has said it is inevitable an increased terrorism threat will emerge 'over the coming months and years'.

  • State finalizes payouts from Minnesota's $850 million 'forever chemicals' settlement with 3M

    Minnesota's plan for spending the $850 million settlement with 3M for polluting east metro groundwater with man-made 'forever chemicals' focuses on a core concern: trust in the water that comes out of the spigot. The final plan released Wednesday was years in the making and details the spending for 14 communities with drinking water contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as ...

  • Amid Afghanistan crisis, refugees will find Europe less welcoming

    "We've seen this populist wave that has spent day after day, month after month, year after year demonizing refugees and migrants," Amnesty International says.