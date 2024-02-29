Millions in funding could potentially be wiped out from fund that benefits crime victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions in funding could potentially be wiped out of a fund that benefits thousands of crime victims in Tennessee. Now, district attorneys are stepping in to appeal to lawmakers.

The federal government could cut funding to a program that’s benefited victims of crime for decades. The Crime Victims fund, created by the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) could come up roughly $700 million short in this year’s budget.

This could result in the elimination of direct services, including victim witness coordinators. It’s a role Mallory Cross has helped many people in for the last three years.

New bill aims to stiffen penalties for transportation burglaries in Tennessee

“Most of the time they don’t understand the process and they need somebody to break that down for them and usually they’ve experienced a traumatic event, so they have all kinds of emotions going on,” said Cross.

Tennessee’s district attorneys use federal VOCA grants to fund 45 specially trained victim witness coordinator (VWC) positions. These VWC’s support victims of crime who are navigating the court system by helping with orders of protection and restraining orders, accompanying them to court, service referrals, and more.

“I actually had to talk one out of a bathroom to get her into the courtroom for a jury trial. She had no family with her, no friends, and if she hadn’t had a victim witness coordinator to help her through that, I’m not sure she would have went through with the process,” said Cross.

4-year prohibition on expelled lawmakers passes House committee

Of the more than 10,000 victims served by these coordinators in 2023, state officials said approximately 75% were encountering the court system for the first time, which is why they are currently working to appeal to lawmakers. District attorneys have taken to the State Capitol for a VOCA advocacy day.

“We are making a pitch to our lawmakers to transition some of those positions into state funded positions,” said District Attorney General Jared Effler, who told News 2 there is a lot at stake without the funding. “We fear as district attorneys that if these federal cuts come to fruition and we’re not able to bridge that gap with state funding that there is going to be victims that go underserved, and that’s something that, in my opinion, should not happen in Tennessee,” said Effler.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Cross said she’s cautiously optimistic and hopes something can be done to protect what she says is a critical resource.

“To see a victim of domestic violence take back the power that their abuser has taken from them is a beautiful moment to see,” said Cross.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.