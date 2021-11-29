Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.

The agreement announced by two unions Monday will also see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions, and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns.

The deal agreed between the ver.di and dbb unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes, particularly in the health care sector, and is valid for two years.

It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse, where a similar agreement was reached last month.

