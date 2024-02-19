Millions of Girl Scout cookies arrive in Sacramento for upcoming sell season

(FOX40.COM) — Girl Scouts Heart of Central California (GSHCC) hosted its annual event where truckloads of cookies were delivered to Sacramento.

“Today, it’s called our Mega Drop,” said Girl Scouts CEO Linda Farley on Saturday. “It’s where we distribute more than a million packages of cookies to our girls- to their troops so that girls can start selling them at their retail sites.”

Numerous 18-wheelers that carried more than 20,000 cases of cookies and troop caravans with 300 volunteers who loaded cases in vehicles gathered at Sutter Health Park for the event.

“We serve nearly 12,000 girls. We have more than 4,000 volunteers, the moms and the women that you see out here,” Farley said.

Hundreds of Girl Scouts were in attendance for the delivery.

“When you buy a box of cookies, you are helping a girl learn how to manage your money, how to set goals, how to make decisions how to have business ethics. There’s so much,” Farley said.

A separate drop-off will reportedly take place on Monday at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, for more information visit girlscoutcookies.org.

