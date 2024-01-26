Millions of immigration court cases backlogged in U.S., Fresno immigration attorneys see impacts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Immigration courts are backlogged nationwide.

Millions of cases are pending in the U.S., and Fresno is no exception.

Most of these cases are newly arrived asylum-seekers.

The number of migrants who are fighting to stay in the United States has increased by 50 percent in less than a year, and things could get worse before they get better.

Gregory Olson is an immigration attorney at Cook & Olson law firm. He’s buried under hundreds of cases.

“The immigration court backlog is creating a situation where the judges have all these new cases coming on,” said Olson. “They don’t have the time to even handle the cases that they have, and so the reality is it ends up with cases that would be heard now in the next six months are being pushed into 2025, 2026. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing 2027.”

Olson is one of thousands of attorneys dealing with this issue nationwide.

There are over 3,000,000 pending cases in the U.S., 350,000 of them in California.

Things are so backed up that judges are reviewing some of the cases, and dismissing them.

“It’s where the attorney on the other side agrees that we’re just going to dismiss the case a la the person staying here that’s only available when people are not a border security threat,” said Olson. “National safety threat or public safety threat.”

Olson says he sometimes has problems even contacting the court.

“Quite often I make a motion to the court and I don’t get a response,” said Olson. “So on my end, it’s very frustrating.”

A big part of the problem is distance and logistics. The courts Olson has to deal with are located in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and things may not get better for years.

“They are opening a concord immigration court. So the cases here will start to be transferred over to there in the next year or two,” said Olson. “There are measures that they’re taking to try to make it better, but there just aren’t enough immigration judges.”

The backlog report also shows San Francisco immigration court has the most pending cases at almost 160,000.

This is one of two courts people in the Central Valley go to attend their hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.