Millions of Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani as Iraq votes to expel US forces over assassination

Hundreds of thousands followed Gen. Qassem Soleimani's coffin through the city of Ahvaz on Sunday - Mehr News Agency

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians turned out to pay their respects to General Qassem Soleimani on Sunday as Iraq's parliament voted to expel US forces from the country over his assassination in Baghdad.

Iraqi MPs voted in favour of a resolution that would end the presence of foreign forces in the country, paving the way to remove about 5000 US troops deployed there and dealing a potentially serious blow to American influence in the region.

The vote came after Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the acting prime minister, told an extraordinary session of parliament he had a meeting scheduled with Gen Soleimani on the day he was killed and called the assassination "unacceptable."

The influential leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Friday in a US airstrike as his convoy left Baghdad airport.

American officials say they killed the general, who was in charge of Iran’s main expeditionary covert warfare unit and is believed to have coordinated terrorist attacks across the region, to prevent attacks he was allegedly planning against US personnel.

Iran has described the attack as the illegal murder of a national hero and is widely expected to retaliate by striking US assets and allies, raising fears of a regional war.

An honour guard paraded as Soleimani’s remains were flown to the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, a key battlefield in the Iran-Iraq war in which he first rose to prominence, early on Sunday morning.

Qassem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad on Friday. He was accused by the US of sponsoring terrorism across the Middle East Credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader More

The flight also carried the bodies of five other Iranian Revolutionary Guards and an Iraqi militia commander who were killed with him.

State television showed vast crowds of people, many dressed in black and beating their chests, thronging the caskets as they were driven slowly through the streets of the city.

Soleimani’s body was flown to Mashhad, a shrine city in northeast Iran, for another public procession later on Sunday. It will be taken to Tehran and the holy city of Qom on Monday before being finally buried in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman on Tuesday.

The scale of the crowds, which clogged streets for miles, dwarfed anything seen in Iran since the funeral of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, in 1989.

Although Iran’s regime is known to order people onto the streets for pro-government demonstrations, they seldom muster more than a few thousand.

Military tensions continued to rise across the region over the weekend.

A rocket fell on Saturday evening inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US Embassy is located, and two were fired at the Balad air base north of the capital, where US troops are stationed.

An aerial view shows mourners at the funeral procession for Gen Qassem Soleimani in Ahvaz Credit: Morteza Jaberian/ Mehr News Agency More