There are millions of job openings in the U.S., yet millions of people still remain unemployed
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains why people are still unemployed and what those searching for a job should do.
Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.
Since March 2020, America's pandemic social safety net has allowed the unemployed to go back to school, start new businesses, and more. That's ending.
A viral video misleads about President Biden's Aug. 27 meeting with Israel's new prime minister to make it appear as if Biden fell asleep. He did not.
A Chicago teenager has been detained without bail on first-degree murder charges for the killing of an elderly woman, according to police.
Despite being in constant contact with the State Department, the interpreter didn’t even know the last American military flight was departing.
California officials and community college staff have uncovered what is believed to be one of the state's largest college financial aid scam attempts.
The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, mountainous Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Islamist group, although there has also been fighting in neighbouring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces. Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, several thousand members of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units have been holding out against the Taliban.
Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were stuck into the vials. Some Moderna shots were temporarily halted in Okinawa on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.
Social Security is the main source of income for a majority of the elderly in the U.S. According to data from the Social Security Administration, nearly 9 out of 10 people age 65 and older receive...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem that has traditionally been a base for diplomatic outreach to Palestinians is a "bad idea" and could destabilise Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government. The prior administration of President Donald Trump signalled support for Israel's claim on Jerusalem as its capital by moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv and subsuming the consulate in that mission. It was among several moves that incensed the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as capital of a hoped-for, future state.
Former President Donald Trump called on the present Biden administration to get "every penny" of U.S. equipment out of the region or "bomb the hell" out of the country.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday glossed over his broken promise to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until the last Americans are out and offered the faint assurance — even with the last U.S. planes gone — that it's never too late for U.S. citizens to leave. “There is no deadline,” Biden said.
Op-Ed: Between the 118-degree heat and the abuse from parents and kids, even higher wages won’t help improve the work of a daily bus driver in Lexington.
A private operation run out of a hotel conference room has helped evacuate approximately 5,000 Afghan refugees
Shan Boodram dispenses some relationship advice on the latest PEOPLE Every Day podcast, while discussing her new Peacock dating show Ex-Rated with host Andy Cohen
Jen Psaki dodged a question about the relatives of the service members who died in an attack in Kabul who said President Biden was dismissive and rude during their meeting with him.
Speaking to teenagers at an educational facility in the Russian far east, Putin made clear that he deemed the U.S. approach to a country once invaded by the Soviet Union to have been deeply flawed."U.S. forces were present on this territory for 20 years and for 20 years tried ... to civilize the people who live there, to instil their own norms and standards of life in the widest possible sense of this word, including when it comes to the political organization of society," said Putin."The result is only tragedies and losses of life for those who did it, the United States, and even more so for those people who live on the territory of Afghanistan. The result is zero, if not a negative one all round."The final U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan on Monday and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday of the end of an era of major military operations to remake other countries.The U.S. exit is a security headache for Moscow, which sees nearby former Soviet Central Asia as part of its southern defensive flank and fears the spread of radical Islamism.
"The level of stupidity — and we had a great deal," Trump boasted in his usual mangled syntax.
A lawsuit filed last month to bring back the $300 weekly federal benefit for unemployed Floridians has been denied. The order came down Monday afternoon.