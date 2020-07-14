As millions lose health insurance, Trump administration offers little help

President Trump and Seema Verma, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at a White House meeting in 2017, have taken few steps to alert consumers to their options for health coverage. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

As millions of people lose jobs in the coronavirus outbreak, jeopardizing their health benefits, the Trump administration and many states are doing little if anything to connect Americans with other insurance coverage.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department hasn’t launched any special effort to publicize the availability of Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program or health plans being sold on marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.

And federal officials haven’t made any substantial new commitment of money for outreach or to help people enroll in coverage.

In California and 11 other states that operate their own insurance marketplaces, state governments have created special enrollment periods to give people more time to enroll in health coverage during the pandemic.

But patient advocates around the country say many state governments have been largely silent, as well, leaving nonprofit groups, health clinics that serve poor patients and others scrambling to get the word out to people losing health insurance in the outbreak.

“People are really struggling, but there is virtually no communication,” said Jodi Ray, project director of Florida Covering Kids & Families, which works to expand health coverage in the state.

In Texas, which already has the nation’s highest uninsured rate and is now suffering one of the worst outbreaks, advocates are becoming increasingly concerned that growing numbers of people are falling through the cracks.

“There is a desperate need for strong, consistent consumer information,” said Anne Dunkelberg, associate director of Every Texan, a longtime advocate for strengthening the state’s safety net.

The Assn. for Community Affiliated Plans, a trade group representing health insurers, was so concerned about inaction by the Trump administration that it launched its own advertising campaign last month to direct people to online marketplaces.

"Tens of millions of people have lost employer-based coverage, but federal agencies aren’t helping to lead people to the best resources available: the state and federal insurance marketplaces,” said Margaret A. Murray, the group's chief executive.

A spokesman for the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which oversees government health plans, noted that the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace allows people to enroll in coverage if they lose their job-based benefits, but the spokesman did not identify any significant new initiatives to help people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. .

The full count of how many people have lost coverage isn’t yet known, though some estimates put the number in the millions.

The weak federal effort to confront those coverage losses marks a notable departure from the last economic downturn in 2009. At that point, the Obama administration backed nationwide efforts to help states stem the loss of health coverage.

The Trump administration has taken a different approach to the safety net, calling repeatedly in White House budgets for large cuts to Medicaid and backing legal and legislative efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

The latest legal challenge to the health law is to be considered by the Supreme Court this fall. The administration has asked the court for a ruling that would eliminate coverage for tens of millions of Americans.

Shortly after Trump took office, the administration cut funds to help people enroll in marketplace coverage through the law.

Administration officials, led by CMS administrator Seema Verma, have strongly backed efforts by conservative states to restrict access to Medicaid, including by imposing work requirements. Federal courts have blocked work requirements, deeming them inconsistent with Medicaid's purpose of providing health coverage, but Tuesday, the administration asked the Supreme Court to reverse that.

“CMS' political agenda over the last few years has been to create barriers to Medicaid coverage,” said Joan Alker, director of the Georgetown Center for Children and Families. "It comes as no surprise that we see no national effort to inform families of their public coverage options."

Under different circumstances, a national emergency like the pandemic might have caused federal officials to reconsider, said Larry Levitt, executive vice president of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies U.S. health policy.