Millions of Americans are still saying they won’t get the new COVID-19 vaccines. Four reasons that may not be a problem.

Andrew Romano
·West Coast Correspondent

When it comes to the new COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and given Monday to its first American recipients, the good news is very good indeed: U.S.-based Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, have managed to develop and deliver a shot that’s safe and 95 percent effective in less than a single year — roughly four times as fast as any previous vaccine. Other, similarly promising COVID-19 vaccines will follow in the months ahead — including Moderna’s, which the FDA should authorize this week.

The less good news, however, is that millions of Americans — somewhere between 20 percent and 40 percent, depending on how the question is worded — still won’t commit to getting vaccinated, according to various polls.

Given that the United States has proven itself singularly unable to control the virus with masks and social distancing — new cases are now averaging 200,000 a day, with more than 2,400 daily deaths, the highest in the world — vaccines now represent the only plausible way out of this nightmare. The fewer Americans who get inoculated, the more Americans who will die.

Yet despite widespread hesitancy, there are new signs of hope that “uptake” — the technical term for the proportion of the eligible population that receives a vaccination during a specific time period — will reach the threshold required to decisively slow transmission and effectively end the pandemic in 2021.

“Let’s say we get 75 percent, 80 percent of the population vaccinated,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said last week. “If we do that, if we do it efficiently enough over the second quarter of 2021, by the time we get to the end of the summer, i.e., the third quarter, we may actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society that… we can approach very much some degree of normality that is close to where we were before.”

Here are four reasons why the reluctance that’s registering in polls now may not be a big problem in the end.

Willingness to get vaccinated is already trending in the right direction

Wariness about COVID-19 vaccines is nothing new. Back in May, Yahoo News and YouGov asked Americans if they planned to get vaccinated against COVID-19. A full 45 percent said they wouldn’t get vaccinated (19 percent) or that they weren’t sure (26 percent).

Movement in these numbers is nothing new, either. Four months later, the Yahoo New/YouGov poll found that the share of Americans saying they wouldn’t get vaccinated (34 percent) or that they weren’t sure (33 percent) had swelled to more than two-thirds — a shift attributable to growing fears among Democrats and Independents that President Trump would successfully pressure regulators to approve an untested and potentially unsafe vaccine in order to boost his reelection effort.

But now, after the election and amid the rollout of the first real vaccine, the numbers are finally moving in the opposite direction.

According to Gallup, the fraction of Americans who said yes when asked if they would agree to be jabbed “right now” with a free “FDA-approved” vaccine rose from 50 percent to 63 percent between late September and late November, while the fraction who said no fell from 50 percent to 37 percent. (Technically speaking, the Pfizer vaccine was “authorized” for emergency use by the FDA, not “approved,” although that may happen eventually. The distinction is unlikely to matter to most laypeople.)

According to Marist, the fraction of Americans who said yes when asked if they would “choose to be vaccinated” when “a vaccine for the coronavirus is made available to you” rose from 49 percent in September to 61 percent in early December, while the fraction who said no fell from 44 percent to 32 percent. In both cases, 7 percent said they were “unsure.”

According to Pew, the fraction of Americans said they would “definitely” or “probably” get a “vaccine to prevent COVID-19” if it were “available today” rose from 51 percent in September to 60 percent in November, while the fraction would said they “definitely” or “probably” wouldn’t fell from 49 percent to 39 percent.

Likewise, a new Axios-Ipsos poll shows that the share of Americans who say they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available has doubled since September — a shift driven by people over 65 yet evident across every demographic (age, party identification, race).

While in each case the raw number of yeses still isn’t as high as experts would like, the trendline — a net 20-point shift from wariness to willingness over the last two months — is encouraging.

Nurse Helen Cordova, right, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Nurse Helen Cordova, right, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

For one thing, it reinforces that public opinion is responsive to the latest developments around vaccines. For another, it also suggests that public trust has been bolstered by recent developments: the leading vaccines’ impressive 90-to-95-percent effectiveness results in clinical trials; the so-far-successful introduction of the Pfizer shot in the UK; and the conclusion of the presidential election, which has eliminated the suspicion that the FDA was under political pressure to rush its authorization.

More likely than not, this trust will continue to build as tens of millions of Americans — frontline health workers, nursing home residents, workers in other essential jobs — get uneventfully vaccinated, transforming COVID-19 immunization from a theoretical proposition into a proven passport back to normal, pre-pandemic life.

The rollout will take time — and time is exactly what hesitant Americans say they need

Earlier this month, Quinnipiac asked registered voters the same question as pretty much every other polling firm: “If a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by government health officials, do you think you would be willing to get vaccinated, or not?”

Similar to every other survey, 61 percent said yes and 33 percent said no.

Then Quinnipiac tried something a little different, giving respondents three options instead of two. “Which comes closest to your view?” the pollster asked. “You would take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's available to you; you would wait a few months to take the COVID-19 vaccine after it is available; or you would never take the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In response, just 20 percent of registered voters — the hardcore anti-vaccination crowd — said “never.” Poll after poll has pegged this group at about 15 to 20 percent of the population, and experts largely consider them a “lost cause.”

At the same time, however, 37 percent said they would get vaccinated as soon as possible; another 41 percent said they would prefer to wait a few months. That’s 78 percent in total. In other words, the share who said they would be willing to get vaccinated jumped 17 points (from 61 percent) simply because respondents could now choose to wait — presumably (and understandably) to see if the vaccine is safe and effective once it’s been administered to others.

Fortunately for these cautious types, they will have no choice but to wait a few months. By the end of 2020, about 20 million Americans will have been vaccinated. In January, Pfizer and Moderna are expected to start shipping enough doses to vaccinate 35 million people per month. If other companies in addition to Pfizer and Moderna receive approval for their vaccines, total capacity could reach 75 million people per month in March.

Up to that point, demand will almost certainly exceed supply: health professionals, nursing-home residents, essential workers and senior citizens have priority, in roughly that order. Each of these high-risk groups, which together add up to more than 100 million Americans, is likely to crave the protection these vaccines afford.

It will only be in the spring that less vulnerable Americans will finally have a chance to get vaccinated. The Quinnipiac poll suggests that after months of watching and waiting as others enjoy the benefits of inoculation, the vast majority of them will be ready to roll up their sleeves by then.

The side effects are real — but not unusual or scary

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is fairly “reactogenic” — meaning for many people, it comes with some drawbacks: arm pain, headache, chills, even fever.

These are all signs that the vaccine is doing its job: triggering an immune response that will produce the antibodies you need to shield you from the actual coronavirus.

The question is whether hearing more about these side effects will counteract the positive vaccine news and deter people from getting their first dose. (Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full immunity.)

It’s possible but unlikely. According to Pfizer’s clinical trials, 47 percent of participants reported feeling fatigued and 42 percent reported getting a headache after the first dose. Other than local pain (83 percent), these were by far the most common side effects.

That sounds like a lot. But here’s the thing: the fraction of Pfizer trial volunteers who received a placebo and reported the same symptoms wasn’t all that much lower — 33 percent for fatigue, 34 percent for headache.

Reports of gastrointestinal symptoms (vaccine: 12 percent; placebo: 11 percent), chills (vaccine: 14 percent; placebo: 6 percent), and achiness (vaccine: 21 percent, placebo: 11 percent) weren’t wildly different either. And just 4 percent of Pfizer vaccine recipients reported a fever after the first dose.

Compare that to the shingles vaccine, which induces achiness in 45 percent of recipients, chills in 27 percent, fever in 21 percent report and GI symptoms in 17 percent.

A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison, Wisc., December 14, 2020. (John Maniaci/Reuters)
A dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison, Wisc., December 14, 2020. (John Maniaci/Reuters)

In short, the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is well within normal boundaries in terms of side effects — a little more uncomfortable than your annual flu shot, a little less uncomfortable than a shingles inoculation. Tens of thousands of people have already received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in clinical trials, and none of them have reported any serious health problems. (After getting the Pfizer vaccine, two UK health-care workers with a “significant history” of allergies — both carried adrenaline autoinjectors, or EpiPens — developed symptoms of “anaphylactoid reaction,” an allergic response related to anaphylaxis that can be life-threatening. Such reactions can be treated with epinephrine, though people with serious allergies have been warned off the vaccine). Normal side effects fade after a day.

It’s possible that even the relatively minor unpleasantness of the initial experience — along with reports of more intense symptoms after the second dose — will deter some people from returning for another jab a few weeks after the first. That would be unfortunate; one dose of the Pfizer vaccine is less effective in preventing COVID-19, though how much less is an open question.

Yet given the back-to-normal promise of full vaccination — a positive side effect that tens (or hundreds) of millions of other Americans will already be enjoying by next summer — it seems likelier that most vaccine recipients will consider the peace of mind that comes from finishing the job to be worth whatever fleeting pain a second shot entails.

Herd immunity could arrive sooner than expected

Dr. Fauci estimated that “75 percent, 80 percent of the population” would need to get vaccinated in order to achieve “herd immunity.” That aligns with the scientific consensus.

But while reaching 75 to 80 percent vaccine uptake should be America’s goal, it’s not unthinkable that the pandemic could be all but over before we get there.

Consider a new model called “Path to Herd Immunity” by Youyang Gu, an independent data scientist trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has proved to be one of the pandemic’s most accurate forecasters.

Gu estimates that about 17.3 percent of the U.S. population had already been infected with COVID-19 by Nov. 29. Forecasting from current trends, he projects that about 30 percent will have been infected by the end of March 2021.

This is important, because the latest data suggests that infection confers long-lasting immunity to COVID-19. If 30 percent of Americans already have this immunity — roughly 100 million people — then the percentage of Americans who need to acquire immunity through vaccination in order to effectively end the pandemic is probably a lot smaller than 75 or 80 percent.

Gu estimates that it’s closer to 30 or 40 percent — another 100 million people — and that the U.S. will hit this mark sometime around July.

In the interim, new daily COVID-19 infections (we only detect a fraction of these through testing) will have fallen from their current level of 550,000 to 300,000 in early February and 100,000 in late April before flatlining around 5,000 in late June. “Deaths may drop to low levels even earlier (May-Jul 2021), in part due to a vaccine distribution strategy that initially prioritizes high-risk individuals,” Gu writes. “Once deaths fall to minimal levels, we may see a relaxation of restrictions.”

By the end of 2021, roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population will have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Gu’s model — not dissimilar from the number who already say they’re willing to get inoculated, with no need for additional persuasion.

The ultimate toll of the U.S. pandemic will be immense, Gu forecasts: somewhere around 500,000 American lives lost. But it could end, for all intents and purposes, long before 75 to 80 percent of the country gets vaccinated — if that many people ever get vaccinated.

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Kayleigh McEnany slammed for claiming Biden’s electoral college speech was ‘divisive’

    Comments came as electoral college officially recognised Joe Biden’s election win

  • 'She's a wonderful and loving person': Ghislaine Maxwell launches fresh bid for release in time for Christmas

    Ghislaine Maxwell has revealed her vast hidden wealth and claimed that she does not pose a flight risk as she would never abandon her husband, in a plea to a judge to be released from prison in time for Christmas. The British socialite, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, offered $28.5 million (£21m) in a fresh application for bail. Ms Maxwell’s spouse, whose name has been redacted from the court documents, is understood by The Telegraph to be Scott Borgerson, an American tech CEO she married in 2016. He describes her in the application filed at the US District Court in Manhattan on Monday as a “wonderful and loving person” and laments that their "family" has been split apart. Ms Maxwell, 58, is being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, which is scheduled for July.

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Warnock Labeled Senators ‘Gangsters and Thugs’ for Backing Tax Cuts, Said They’re ‘Willing to Kill Children’

    Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock compared U.S. senators to "gangsters and thugs" in a 2017 sermon after the body passed the Tax Cuts and Job Act, the Washington Free Beacon reported.Warnock, the head pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has drawn criticism from Republicans over other remarks from sermons as well as his defense of President Obama's former pastor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright."While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America," Warnock told congregants regarding the tax legislation. "Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who's willing to kill children and kill the children's health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power."Warnock went on, "On Friday night, the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich. Don't tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are…" The pastor paused as congregants applauded the sermon.The legislation was passed without the support of any Democratic senator. While Warnock's opponent Kelly Loeffler was not in the Senate at the time, Georgia Republican senator David Perdue cast his vote in favor of the bill.Republicans and Democrats are focusing resources toward the Senate runoff elections on January 5, pitting Warnock against Loeffler, as well the incumbent Perdue against progressive challenger Jon Ossoff. If Democrats are able to win both seats, the Senate will be split 50-50 along party lines, with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • 'We'll keep sending leaflets to North Korea'

    South Korea has formally banned its citizens from sending propaganda leaflets into North Korea, With violators facing up to three years in prison or roughly $27,000 in fines. For North Korean defectors like Park Sang-hak, it's not enough to give up his 15-year campaign. "If they put us in jail or fine us 30 million won ($27,000), we'll keep sending leaflets to North Korea to tell the truth because North Koreans have the right to know." For decades activists and defectors like Park have sent anti-North Korean leaflets over the tightly guarded border using balloons or bottles. They also send food, medicine, money, mini radios, and USB sticks with South Korean news and dramas. Isolated North Korea has long denounced the practice and recently stepped up its condemnation of it. This alarmed the South Korean government who is intent on improving ties on the divided peninsula. The South Korean parliament voted on Monday to bar any scattering of printed materials or items of value across the frontier. Park and some other 20 rights groups in South Korea vowed to challenge the law's constitutionality. While Human Rights Watch called the ban a "misguided strategy" by South Korea to win the North’s favor.

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons

    President Trump is reportedly getting close to admitting he lost the 2020 election. Just don't call it a loss.Trump thoroughly lost his re-election bid to President-elect Joe Biden, something the end of Trump's legal challenges and the Electoral College affirmed on Monday. And while Trump is getting close to at least tacitly admitting he's out of the White House, he'd rather frame it as a non-win, one source who talked to him recently told Axios. "If we don't win, I don't say 'lose.' I say 'I don't win,'" Trump reportedly put it to the source recently — a line that sounds like it could be right from The Simpsons.> Oh come on, this one is literally lifted straight from The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/r6v9I3i3ia> > — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) December 15, 2020Despite his reframing, Trump is reportedly even so down about his loss that he's "reluctant to talk much about a 2024 run," Axios reports. Trump has repeatedly hinted at staging a comeback bid in the next election, though it's reportedly just a cry for attention as Trump stares down future irrelevance. As the source who spoke to Trump recently put it to Axios, "it's an acknowledgement of the end" of Trump's 2020 antics.More stories from theweek.com Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell Joe Biden still doesn't get it Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?

  • Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram says it took the students

    The Islamist militant group's leader Abubakar Shekau says it opposes Western education.

  • Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say

    Samples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km (186 million miles) from Earth were better than hoped for, with one researcher saying he was lost for words when they opened the capsule for the first time. The samples, the climax of a six-year space odyssey to the Ryugu asteroid by the space probe Hayabusa2, arrived in Japan last week but researchers did not know for sure until this week if they had actually gotten anything. "We were aiming for 100 mg or more, and we definitely got that," said Hirotaka Sawada at Japan Space Exploration Agency (JAXA), who said he was speechless when he first glimpsed the sample.

  • Fauci: 'Something very strange' about COVID

    "I have not seen anything where you have a virus that in 40% of the people has no symptoms, and those who have symptoms, 80% of them have very mild to moderate symptoms that don't require any significant medical intervention. And then you have 20-25% of people who are devastated," Fauci told The Center for Strategic and International Studies' (CSIS) Senior Vice President Stephen Morrison on Monday. "There's something very strange about a virus that in most people barely bothers them, and in others it kills them. We still don't know why that's the case right now. We need to find that out," he added. Fauci's remarks came after some of the first U.S. healthcare workers received doses of the coronavirus vaccine and as the death toll in the U.S. crossed 300,000.