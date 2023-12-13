Millions in opioid settlement funds are heading to Bernalillo County. How should they be used?

Dec. 13—Although Serenity Mesa Recovery Center — one of the few youth substance abuse treatment centers in New Mexico — typically has a waiting list, referrals slow down during the holiday season.

But come January, that changes, Executive Director Jennifer Weiss-Burke said.

"Jan. 1 hits and the floodgates usually open," she said. "Everybody's making it their New Year's resolution to get treatment."

Most of the kids who come to the center struggle with opioid addiction, Weiss-Burke said. Since 2020, fentanyl has become increasingly predominant.

New Mexico's drug overdose death rate has been climbing since 2017, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. In 2021, the state had the sixth-highest rate in the country.

And, according to Luis Robles, who represented the Attorney General's Office in the massive opioid settlement case that wrapped up earlier this year, Bernalillo County is one of the epicenters of opioid addiction in the state, after Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties.

About $147 million in settlement funds — one-time dollars doled out over several years — are headed to Bernalillo County and the city of Albuquerque. The city, which will receive 55% of the share, expects to see $76 million over the next 18 years. Although some of the preliminary funding already has been appropriated, a plan on how to spend the rest of it is in the works.

Unlike the settlements with tobacco companies in the late 1990s, Robles said, money is heading to specific cities and counties, instead of solely the state level. Despite some parallels, however, Robles said the size and complexity of the case was unprecedented — and there's a bigger push to get local experts involved in deciding how the money should be used.

"In reality, it's the folks on the ground who were dealing with the problems here that have the greatest (insight) to offer," Robles said. "What was learned from that litigation is that the approach here had to be much different."

So far, the city and county have received just a fraction of the money eventually due. A fentanyl prevention and awareness campaign and medication-assisted treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center — where the majority of the latest deaths have happened while inmates were detoxing — were some of the first programs that received funding.

Two groups of Albuquerque city councilors and Bernalillo County commissioners drafted mirror resolutions in October to develop a unified plan for the funding, relying on best practices from behavioral and mental health experts and public health policymakers.

"They're actually working together, trying to put together a unified approach," Robles said.

The city is already working to appropriate $1.5 million of its own opioid settlement funds to support medication assisted treatment at the county-run Metropolitan Detention Center, which Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada called an "olive branch" from the city at a County Commission meeting.

Before funds are appropriated to different projects, the city and county would have to go through a planning process that includes input from state and tribal governments and collaboration between the two local governments.

Within two months of the October passage, an update is due to the council on the status of the plan.

But, although both city and county resolutions passed, they came with debate about whether the funding should be reserved primarily for long-term prevention, intervention and treatment programs, or if some should be immediately available for emergency needs.

"If we were saying that we want to make sure that people don't die in vehicle accidents, what we would do is invest in seat belts, we would invest in outreach and education, " said Cathryn McGill, director of the New Mexico Black Leadership Council at an October news conference about the county's resolution, which had passed the night before. "We wouldn't necessarily go build more emergency rooms."

Weiss-Burke said there needs to be a bit of everything: funding for MDC, emergency funds and long-term treatment programs.

"You have to solve it from all different angles," Weiss-Burke said.

Jeffrey Holland, the executive director of Albuquerque-based substance abuse rehab program Endorphin Power Co., said the first place he'd like to see the money go is to reputable service providers to expand their services.

For years, Holland said, Endorphin Power has been trying to knock down a dilapidated building on its property and rebuild it to provide additional housing units.

"If we had a few million dollars, we could expand our reach, we could expand our service — maybe reach a higher-need population," Holland said.

Rodney McNease, behavioral health administrator at the University of New Mexico, said he'd like to see funding head toward creating an "exit strategy" for inmates leaving MDC to keep up treatment once released. On any given day, McNease said, about 150 people are detoxing at the jail — the majority from opiates.

"It's not a huge amount of money," McNease said. "It is significant enough, certainly, to make an impact."

McNease said he's hopeful about work going on to reduce opioid addiction in the community, but said he is concerned about the long-term sustainability of the funding. Although the money will be delivered over several years, it's not recurring funding that can be relied upon.

Weiss-Burke is looking for funding to increase the number of beds at Serenity Mesa and set up a youth detox — the only one in the state. But she's worried the settlement funds — which she called "blood money" — will be "politicized" and treated like taxpayer money.

Holland said he is concerned the money will go toward quick fixes.

"It's a double-edged sword," Holland said. "It's great we have the money ... but it should be done right, not quick."