Millions of poor lose access to cellphone service under Trump administration reforms

Leonard Edwards keeps a smart phone in his front pants pocket. He uses his limited minutes to schedule medical appointments and order prescriptions from the pharmacy for the pain from his osteoarthritis, a degenerative disease that has eroded the cartilage and bone in his hips.

But Edwards’ access to that cellphone may be at risk. He got it through Lifeline, which is among the federal assistance programs being targeted by the Trump administration. Enrollment nationwide has dropped by 2.3 million people – about 21 percent – since 2017.

Edwards lives in Washington, D.C, where nearly half of Lifeline users have lost their subsidized phones in the last two years – the biggest decline in the country. Edwards worries about what would happen in an emergency like one he dealt with in 2016. With his legs paralyzed by pain, he used the last 10 minutes on his phone plan to call for help.

“Without Lifeline, I don’t know where I would have been,” said Edwards, 58. “For me, that was a game-changer.”

Leonard Edwards has a cellphone through a federal subsidy called Lifeline that is being cut back. More

Edwards, who after two hip surgeries is disabled and unable to work, is one of the 9 million Americans with access to a phone or data plan thanks to Lifeline.

The Federal Communications Commission began subsidizing home phone lines in 1985 to provide “the opportunities and security that phone service brings” to people who cannot afford it, according to the FCC’s website. The program started including cellphone plans in 2005.

Currently, subscribers receive $9.25 per month to put towards a discounted cell phone plan designed by provider companies. For Edwards, that means a cap of 250 voice minutes and 2 GB of mobile data.

Lifeline enrollment peaked at 17.6 million subscribers in 2012 when the program had a budget of $2.1 billion, nearly twice its present size.

It long has been marked by allegations of fraud perpetrated by service providers with a financial incentive, who collect a subsidy for every subscriber they enrolled. A 2017 U.S. Government Accountability Office report could not prove eligibility for nearly a third of the Lifeline subscribers it reviewed.

In 2012, reforms placed stricter controls on Lifeline funds and created a subscriber database to reduce duplicate accounts. These reforms, along with an improving economy, led to a decline in Lifeline subscribers.

Over the past two years, the FCC has been introducing a computer system that, by automatically confirming eligibility for Lifeline subscribers and taking the review process out of the hands of providers, was supposed to further prevent fraud. A year after the 2018 rollout, however, the screening system isn’t working as planned.

The computer system, called the National Eligibility Verifier, lacks access to key federal and state databases needed to check eligibility. Enrollment is down in several states where the verifier is fully launched. In Mississippi and Wyoming, for example, it has dropped by more than one third since the rollout began.

In an emailed statement, FCC spokesman Mark Wigfield said the steep drop in subscribers shows the crackdown is working.

“Given the high rate of improper payments in the Lifeline program,” Wigfield wrote, “it makes sense that subscribership in the program is decreasing as more anti-fraud efforts take effect.”

But Lifeline supporters say the Trump FCC’s subscriber purge is less about rooting out malfeasance than about ending the program.

Another series of reforms is planned for December that providers and advocates say would make it nearly impossible for many cellphone companies to stay in the program. The companies say the changes – increasing the amount of mobile data that must be offered and phasing out support for cellphone call minutes – will make it too costly for providers with the subsidy of less than $10 a month.