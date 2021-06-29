Millions skipped church during pandemic. Will they return?

  • A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Members of 164-year-old Waldoboro United Methodist Church chat following a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Minister Greg Foster delivers a sermon at Waldoboro United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. Millions of people stayed home from places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The deepening slide in attendance at the Waldoboro church forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Minister Greg Foster rings the church bell before a sermon at Waldoboro United Methodist Church, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Members of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sing a hymn, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The combination of a dwindling church population and COVID-19 reduced attendance to the point that a decision was made to close the 164-year-old church. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • Minister Greg Foster leads the singing of a hymn at Waldoboro United Methodist Church following a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
1 / 6

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Religion

A member of Waldoboro United Methodist Church sings a hymn during a service, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Waldoboro, Maine. The drop in attendance at the church, in part due to COVID-19, forced its closure. The last sermon was on June 27. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
DAVID SHARP
·6 min read

WALDOBORO, Maine (AP) — With millions of people having stayed home from places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic, struggling congregations have one key question: How many of them will return?

As the pandemic recedes in the United States and in-person services resume, worries of a deepening slide in attendance are universal.

Some houses of worship won’t make it.

Smaller organizations with older congregations that struggled to adapt during the pandemic are in the greatest danger of a downward spiral from which they can’t recover, said the Rev. Gloria E. White-Hammond, lecturer at the Harvard Divinity School and co-pastor of a church in Boston.

On the Maine coast, the pandemic proved to be the last straw for the 164-year-old Waldoboro United Methodist Church.

Even before COVID-19 swept the world, weekly attendance had dipped to 25 or 30 at the white-clapboard New England church that could hold several hundred worshippers. The number further dwindled to five or six before the final service was held Sunday, said the Rev. Gregory Foster.

The remaining congregants realized they couldn’t continue to maintain the structure, and decided to fold the tent, Foster said.

“We can’t entirely blame everything on COVID. But that was just the final blow. Some people have not been back at all,” he said.

In Virginia, the Mount Clifton United Methodist Church experienced a similar fate. The church can seat more than 100 but the number of weekly worshippers dwindled to 10 to 15, even before the pandemic.

The small white church built on a hill in the Shenandoah Valley in the 1880s may be rented to another congregation, or it may be put up for sale.

“It’s a complicated picture overall, but the pandemic was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said the Rev. Darlene Wilkins, who oversaw Mount Clifton. “It just became next to impossible to sustain.”

In the United States, the latest challenge for places of worship comes against a backdrop of a decadeslong trend of a smaller share of the population identifying as religious.

It’s too early to know the full impact of the pandemic. Surveys do show signs of hopefulness — and also cause for concern.

About three-quarters of Americans who attended religious services in person at least monthly before the pandemic say they are likely to do so again in the next few weeks, according to a recent AP-NORC poll. That's up slightly from the about two-thirds who said in May 2020 that they would if they were allowed to do so. But 7% said they definitely won't be attending.

Those findings are in line with a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. residents last summer. It found that 92% of people who regularly attend religious services expected to continue at the same or higher rate, while 7% say they will attend in-person services less often.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Lifeway Research, an evangelical research firm, says many churches lost steam when in-person services shut down. A small but concerning number churchgoers are coming out of the pandemic in limbo without a church home, said Scott McConnell, Lifeway’s executive director.

“That’s a lot of momentum to lose and a lot of people stepping out of the habit” of weekly worship, McConnell said.

Those that are successful in reemerging from the COVID-19 lockdowns will likely be those that did a better job adapting to the pandemic, said White-Hammond. Eight in 10 congregants in the U.S. reported that their services were being streamed online, Pew said.

Those that kept a connection with congregants and relied less on the physical passing of the plate for donations stand a better chance of emerging unscathed, White-Hammond said.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Temple Beth El was closed during the pandemic but kept congregants in touch through events like “challah day.” Volunteers baked over 900 loaves of the bread, which were delivered to homes so worshippers could share them over a Shabbat meal.

There will be no returning to “normal” after the pandemic, said Rabbi Dusty Klass. “There were people who went home and may never come back to the sanctuary. They may just pray from their couch. It’s up to us to make sure they have the opportunity.”

The All Dulles Area Muslim Society, whose main campus is in Sterling, Virginia, said some of its 11 locations have reopened to worshippers with safety measures.

“If COVID is gone 100%, I firmly believe our community would be fully back because people crave ... to be together,” said Rizwan Jaka, chair of interfaith and media relations.

In San Francisco, the historic Old St. Mary’s Cathedral survived when members rebuilt after a fire following the 1906 earthquake but it has struggled mightily during the pandemic to stay open.

The 160-year-old Roman Catholic church, which is heavily dependent on older worshippers and tourists, lost most of its revenue after parishes closed during the pandemic. During those “dark hours,” the Rev. John Ardis had to dismiss most of the lay staff, cut the salary of a priest and close the parish preschool.

The plaster is crumbling, the paint is peeling off the walls and dozens of its stained-glass windows need to be replaced.

“But those are secondary at the moment,” Ardis said. “Because I’m just basically trying to trying to keep the doors open.”

Here in New England, any slide could be more acute since a smaller proportion of residents identify as religious.

In Maine, Judy Grant, 77, was a newcomer to Waldoboro who started watching the services online and then began attending in person.

She’s upset by the closure.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” she said. “A lot of churches are closing. I think COVID had a big part in this latest shrinkage, but they were shrinking even before that,” she said.

The final service on Sunday was emotional, with both smiles and tears, as nearly 60 gathered in the sanctuary. Foster preached about new beginnings and encouraged people to continue their faith.

Afterward, people began removing some of the church's contents, including religious paintings, some furniture, and other items.

Grant said many hope the building will come alive again with a new congregation: “We have to be positive — and pray."

___

Associated Press writers Mariam Fam in Winter Park, Florida, Luis Andres Henao in New York and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Memo to Saddleback Church: Replacing Pastor Rick Warren is a minefield

    The charisma factor at evangelical megachurches only makes it harder to find a new Rick Warren for Saddleback Church.

  • Ted Cruz’s ‘Brazen Gaslighting’ Message Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter

    The Texas GOP senator's attempt to slam White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't go well.

  • Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road

    President Joe Biden will look to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package while in Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. Biden will travel to La Crosse, population 52,000, and tour its public transit center, followed by a speech about the infrastructure package announced last week. The president presented his message to Democratic donors on Monday that the agreement was a way for the United States to assert the principles of democracy and the economic might that can come from dramatic investments in the country's economic future.

  • Clippers keep NBA playoff hopes alive vs. Suns thanks to Paul George and supporting cast

    In yet another high-stakes playoff game, the LA Clippers overcame adversity to keep their postseason hopes alive in Game 5 vs. the Phoenix Suns.

  • Lázaro Barbosa: Brazil murder suspect dies in police shootout

    After a 20-day manhunt, Lázaro Barbosa, who is suspected of killing a family of four, is shot dead.

  • China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice. Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities.

  • Seismologist analyzes recent earthquakes in Baltimore region

    What caused the earthquake felt near Baltimore last week? Researchers said the earthquake last week is very important to helping them understand the Earth. The 2011 earthquake in Virginia, which caused significant damage in Baltimore and felt as far away as New York, was a magnitude 5.8, about 30,000 times bigger than the 2.6 magnitude in Baltimore County on Friday.

  • Sloane Stephens defeats two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in first round

    Wimbledon 2021 day 2 - live updates Draper takes set off Djokovic but suffers four-sets defeat in first round Wimbledon 2021 order of play on day two Sloane Stephens made a spectacular return to grass as she knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the first round. The American triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over the 10th seed in an enthralling battle on Centre Court, with the roof open after the wet weather from earlier in the day had disappeared. It was the 28-year-old's first appearance o

  • Venomous spitting cobra on the loose in North Carolina neighborhood

    According to the African Snakebite Institute, spitting cobras can "bite people and prey, and venom is easily injected."

  • 'Bachelorette' co-host Tayshia Adams on her ex Blake Moynes crashing Katie Thurston's season

    Blake Moynes, who dated Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams last summer on "The Bachelorette," returned Monday to shake things up for star Katie Thurston.

  • Colorado bans Native American mascots

    Native American mascots are on their way out in Colorado. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Monday outlawing American Indian mascots in public K-12 schools, including charter schools, by October and at public universities by June 2022.If an institution is found using an insensitive mascot thereafter, the state can charge a $25,000 fine for each month it fails to be removed.Schools o

  • ‘He’s phoning it in’: why Biden is losing the voting rights fight

    Activist say the president and Democrats have failed to stop Republican efforts to curtail the vote Hundreds of members of Unite Here!, a labor union for hospitality workers, march to the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights on the National Mall on Saturday. Photograph: Allison Bailey/REX/Shutterstock For months, Biden and other Democrats have raised alarm about efforts to restrict the vote. Republicans have succeeded nonetheless. Since January, Republican lawmakers in Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Arkansas

  • Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

    President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year.

  • Canada's West Coast hits record high heat

    "This is something nobody has seen before, how strong this heat dome is."Canadians on the West Coast took refuge from the sun anywhere they could on Monday, as summer temperatures hit record highs.Extreme heat soared up to all-time highs of 117 degrees Fahrenheit in the Pacific Northwest, which Meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said is caused by a heat dome."A heat dome is essentially a huge high pressure ridge, we get sinking air around a high pressure and that basically acts like a cap locking in and cooking the air below."High sustained temperatures are unusual in the region, which is much more accustomed to bouts of rain over sun.British Columbia closed schools and universities due to the record heat.Social media posts circulated about how to stay cool without air conditioners.Less than 40 percent of homes in the province have air conditioning, according to a 2018 industry study.One town just outside of Vancouver recorded the country's hottest recorded temperature over the weekend, at roughly over 115 degrees.Before then, the record high in Canada was 113 degrees in 1937, according to the climate organization, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

  • Eleventh victim found in Florida building collapse

    An eleventh victim has been uncovered from the rubble of the catastrophic condo collapse near Miami.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday first responders were working around the clock, as rescue efforts enter their fifth day."So in total, the number of people accounted for now stands at 136. With 150 unaccounted. The number of confirmed deaths is 11."The Champlain Towers South building in the town of Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday as residents slept.Rescue teams have used cranes, dogs and infrared scanners to search for survivors, but efforts have been hampered by pouring rain.What caused nearly half the 40-year-old, 12-story, 156-unit building to cave in has yet to be determined, leaving nearby residents concerned about the safety of their own homes."There's going to have to be an in-depth analysis of the collapse because it's serious. We're scared that if this happened nearby it might happen to us next. They're going to have to check all the buildings."In 2018 an engineering firm retained by the building found serious concrete deterioration in the underground parking garage, and major structural damage in the concrete slab beneath the pool deck.The engineer reported the deterioration would "expand exponentially" if it was not repaired in the near future.But just a month later an inspector who reviewed the report told residents the tower was safe.Reuters was unable to reach the inspector, who is no longer employed by Surfside, for comment.

  • Arizona's Maricopa County won't use any voting machines confiscated for GOP election 'audit'

    Arizona's Maricopa County won't use any voting machines confiscated for GOP election 'audit'

  • Activists disappointed over Minnesota's policing agreement

    State lawmakers reached a deal on a public safety bill over the weekend, but it's gotten a chilly reception from activists and the DFL People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Legislators announced an agreement Saturday night that puts new regulations on no-knock warrants, requires 911 operators to dispatch mental health crisis teams to certain calls when available and helps

  • Ghana's Jetstream lands $3M to build the digital infrastructure for Africa's trade corridors

    This has created a growing demand for Africa to be less dependent on commodity exports and focus on regional commerce. Reports say that sometimes it is logistically cheaper and faster for African businesses to trade goods with distant overseas partners than via Africa’s intracontinental trade corridors. The startup was founded by Miishe Addy and Solomon Torgbor in 2018.

  • Joe Manchin indicated he would cut a Democratic-only infrastructure plan to $2 trillion so it doesn't grow the national debt

    Manchin wants to slash the proposed $6 trillion in infrastructure spending being weighed by Bernie Sanders and Senate Democrats.

  • NeNe Leakes reveals her husband was hospitalized, diagnosed with cancer again: 'Pray for Gregg'

    "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes opened up for the first time about her husband, Gregg Leakes, battling cancer again.