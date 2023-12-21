Millions in Southern California under flood warnings amid large Pacific storm: Live updates

Parts of southern California are under flood and tornado advisories as a slow-moving Pacific storm, expected to dump a month’s worth of rain in about 24 hours, batters the region.

Santa Barbara is forecast to receive the heaviest rain Thursday morning while Los Angeles will be hit the hardest from Thursday afternoon into the evening, according to AccuWeather. Through the night and into Friday, the area between San Diego and Palm Springs will be drenched.

Coastal areas in Los Angeles and San Diego are expected to receive 2-5 inches of rain, while mountainous areas will get around 5-10 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts around 25-40 mph are expected, but could reach up to 55 mph, the NWS said.

In an advisory at 4 a.m., NWS meteorologists said minor flooding was ongoing throughout Ventura County and at least 2-6 inches of rain have fallen over the area. An additional 1-4 inches were expected. Meteorologists anticipate rock and mudslide activity on and below canyon and mountain roads, leading to “significant travel delays.”

On Wednesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services issued evacuation warnings for residents in several neighborhoods.

Heavy rainfall is expected through Friday across southern CA. Upwards of 8 inches of rain is possible in isolated areas with a significant flash flood risk in place for the mountain ranges, recent burn scars and urban areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/F5sS25SYqC — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 20, 2023

Developments:

◾ Entire neighborhoods in Oxnard, a coastal city 60 miles west of Los Angeles, have been flooded as of Thursday morning. By 6 a.m. local time, between 2 and 6 inches of rain drenched the area, according to the NWS.

◾ Oxnard Fire Department reported cars stuck in flooded roadways and several water rescues. There have not been any reports of injuries or deaths in Ventura County. "Many of the streets and intersections are heavily impacted by flooding," read a post on X by the fire department. "Please stay off the city streets for the next several hours until the water recedes. Standing water can cause vehicles to stall and may become trapped."

Storm first caused flooding throughout northern California, tornado in Oroville

This will be the area's first El-Niño influenced storm, one that's fueled by an atmospheric river of moisture, the National Weather Service said. It's expected to be the biggest rainstorm for the region since Hurricane Hilary dumped up to half a foot of rain in August, AccuWeather forecasters said.

In all, some 22 million people live where a flood watch is in effect, including most of the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas.

The same storm has been drenching areas in Northern and Central California into midweek while remaining largely offshore over the Pacific. Parts of Sacramento flooded, with entire roadways under water, as the storm moved southeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oroville, a city about 65 miles north of Sacramento, experienced a tornado on Tuesday with winds of up to 90 mph and which lasted two minutes, according to the NWS. While no one was hurt or injured, the tornado damaged at least one building and downed trees.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pacific storm in Southern California brings rain, floods: Live updates