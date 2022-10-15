Millions in state funding may be headed to Memphis to help fight juvenile crime

Millions of dollars in state funding may be headed to Memphis to help fight juvenile crime.

According to Mayor Jim Strickland, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) is eligible for $5 million of the $100 million pool.

“Juvenile crime has skyrocketed in Memphis,” Strickland said. “Violent and non-violent crime.”

He said juveniles are the number one cause behind the rise in car break-ins and car thefts.

“In January, there were three youths caught breaking into cars on my street- 14, 15 and 17 years old,” he said. “Fourteen, fifteen and seventeen years old. We just need to intervene with these young people right now.”

“Juvenile court does not have the resources to do it. Nobody really has those resources. This money from the state would really help,” he said.

Strickland said one plan for the money is to partner with the nonprofit Youth Villages to visit the homes of young people charged with crimes to figure out what kind of assistance their families may need.

“They can be helped. They are not lost causes,” he said. “They just need some help and attention.”

Strickland’s goal is to keep teenagers from becoming repeat offenders and escalating their crimes.

“When they’re 18,19, 20 years old, they’re actually shooting people,” he said. “We need to cut that cycle, cut that pipeline to more violent crime.”

Strickland said the city partnered with MPD, the sheriff’s office, the juvenile court and youth villages for its funding application.

“We have a plan ready to go that I feel will really make a difference,” he said.

The state funding isn’t the only step the city is taking towards public safety- Strickland detailed hiring efforts for police officers.

He said MPD is staffed by just under 2,000 officers compared to a goal of 2,500 set by the city council. He hopes to get that number up to 2,100 by the time his term ends in January of 2024.

“The highest we have ever had was in 2011 when we had 2,450 police officers,” Strickland said. “It was also the time period when we had a recent low of crime.”

According to Strickland, around 140 officers are going through the police academy and will soon join the department.

“I truly believe that the more officers we have, the lower we can drive crime,” he said.

Strickland cited a wide range of efforts to bring in more officers, including 9% retention bonuses, $15,000 signing bonuses, $10,000 moving reimbursements and a new take-home car policy.

“It will take several years to get many officers on it, but here in the next few weeks the first officers will get their take-home vehicles, which is another enticement to come be an officer here,” he said.

City cops aren’t the only branch of law enforcement set on growth- Governor Lee pledged 20 additional Highway Patrol officers for district four, which includes Memphis. So far, Strickland said less than 15 have been brought in. He cited recruiting challenges across all branches of law enforcement, spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift in public perception of the job.

“I’m optimistic that we all ― us and the Highway Patrol ― over the next year or so will see our numbers increasing,” Strickland said.

This week, Governor Lee announced more than $50 million in additional funding aimed at helping law enforcement agencies recruit and retain officers.