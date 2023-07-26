Millions struggle to speak to finance firms in woeful customer service epidemic

man waiting on the phone to customer service illustration

Millions of people are struggling to contact financial firms due mass customer service failings, a damning survey by the City watchdog has found.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) report found that in the 12 months to May last year one in seven customers said they were unable to contact a lender or provider.

This amounts to around 14pc of all customers who hold an account or financial product in the UK – around 7.4 million people.

Meanwhile, 3.6 million were able to contact one of their providers, but could not get the information or support they wanted, and 4.3 million said they received the information they asked for but could not understand it or were sent it too late.

Thousands more complained that they suffered from increased stress levels after being hit by unexpected fees or charges by their lenders or providers.

The FCA said many of the problems were down to poor customer service, IT system failures or service disruption.

Customers also complained about increased sales pressure from firms, errors, or providers not following instructions, as well as delays when they asked for changes to a bank or investment account.

One in five (12.7 million) claimed they had suffered from some form of IT or system failure in the year to May 2022. Of these, almost 2 million said they were “severely affected” on at least one occasion.

One said: “I’ve been a customer for over 23 years. In the last year the service has completely deteriorated, and customer service is non‐existent. I had to resort to Twitter to finally receive a response.”

Another added: “My personal current account online banking system failed when I was trying to make an international payment. I was promised a call to sort it out, but heard nothing.”

An epidemic of poor customer service comes as some big banks are making billions of pounds in profits due to rising interest rates and a runaway mortgage market, despite millions of families struggling to contact them or facing disruption in doing so.

The FCA’s survey also revealed that tens of millions of British families are suffering financially.

In the six months to January, 37 million – or half the population of the UK – said their financial situation had worsened, while the same number said they no longer had any disposable income or had seen it decrease.

Some 54pc of all UK adults in January reported feeling increased levels of anxiety or stress due to the cost of living – and 24pc reported struggling with their mental health.

The number of people struggling to meet bills and credit repayments has risen to 11 million, up from 7.8 million in May 2022.

Rocio Concha, of consumer group Which?, said: “Effective and clear customer service should always be at the front of financial firms’ minds, but in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in decades, it’s essential that consumers can feel confident that they will be treated fairly by the businesses they buy products and services from.”

