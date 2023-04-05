How millions are trapped in modern-day slavery at brick kilns in Pakistan

Associated Press

A northern Virginia man convicted on terrorism charges as a teenager has been sent back to prison for a year after violating conditions of his release by meeting with convicted Taliban supporter John Walker Lindh and others linked to terrorism. Prosecutors had sought a two-year term at a hearing last week in U.S. District Court in Alexandria for Ali Shukri Amin of Dumfries, citing a wealth of evidence that Amin immediately began meeting and corresponding with convicted terrorists after he was released from prison in 2020. Amin was just 17 years old when he pleaded guilty in 2015 to helping the Islamic State group by using social media to support them.