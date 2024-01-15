Millions under wind chill alerts, arctic air has US in winter's clutches
Deadly winter weather has gripped the U.S. with high winds, ice and snow.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to win the Republican caucuses, while Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping to pull off an upset at Monday's contest.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tells her podcast audience that she is “set to testify” in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York in March.
Maybe more importantly than whether Iowa picks winners is the fact that the results reduce the number of candidates running for the nomination.
After entering last week undefeated, Houston dropped back-to-back games to unranked teams and fell back three spots in the latest poll.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Volvo released sketches of an off-roader it experimented with in the 1970s. The two-door model never received the green light for production.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
