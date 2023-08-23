Millions have watched a teen's Monument Circle beer prank that led to a police citation

A prank video is causing a stir online and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is at the center of the social media maelstrom.

The video, which has been viewed more than 21.1 million times as of Wednesday morning, depicts a 14-year-old boy holding a sign advertising cold beer on Monument Circle in February. Unbeknownst to passersby, the beer is non-alcoholic.

The 14-year-old is first questioned by an Indiana State Capitol Police officer in his cruiser and asked to move. Eventually, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer stops the attempted sales and issues one of the people involved a citation.

The heavily edited video was created by a couple of young men who routinely record prank interactions in Indianapolis on their MindSquire YouTube page. The video, which was also posted on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), has picked up steam after several questioned an Indianapolis police officer's handling of the situation.

"The cop was being so rude man. Clearly it was a joke all he had to do was explain to you what could happen and to get out of there instead of blindsiding you with a ticket," one social media commenter said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said they are aware of the video and the officers responded as expected in light of what they say are arrestable offenses depicted in the video, specifically alleging one of the men did not turn over his ID after being told they were violating a city ordinance.

“Doing something with the intent to draw the attention of the police will likely draw the attention of the police,” Lt. Shane Foley said. “Officers in this situation worked with the people involved and used discretion in not making an arrest.”

Stephanie Whitehead, a criminal justice professor at Indiana University East, reviewed the video and called the prank ridiculous, but said ultimately law enforcement could've used more de-escalation tactics.

"It's their job to de-escalate," Whitehead said. "It's not their job to antagonize and make it worse."

IndyStar has reached out to the video's creators.

What the video shows

The video begins with two young men pondering what would happen if a kid tried to sell beer in public. The pranksters recruited their 14-year-old friend and are seen traversing Kroger. In the aisles of the grocery store, they ultimately decide to purchase non-alcoholic Heineken.

The young men explained they thought their plan was legal, but said they turned out to be wrong.

The trio are seen setting up shop on Monument Circle on Feb. 25, cooler of fake beer in tow. The 14-year-old is then given his task to try and sell the non-alcoholic beverages.

What would happen if a security guard approached them? His friends asked.

“Try and sell them one,” the teen replied.

For the next several minutes, the 14-year-old shouts at pedestrians to grab a cold beer, to the confusion of many. Not too long later, the young men were stopped by a Capital Police officer who drove up in his police cruiser.

“We’re selling beer,” The 14-year-old stated when he approached the driver's side of the car. He then asked if the officer wanted one before explaining the beverages were non-alcoholic.

“Are you lying to me?” the Capital Police officer responded, asking to see a can for proof. The officer explains they can’t sell items on state property and asks them to leave.

The pair pack up and head to the sidewalk on the north end of Monument Circle to try again.

The video culminates when an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer arrives after receiving calls about a minor trying to sell alcohol.

The officer appears to begin to tell the 14-year-old he can’t sell beer. When the teen replies it was non-alcoholic, the officer said it doesn’t matter. The video then cuts to the teen asking the officer if he wants a beer and the officer turning to the boy's friend and creator of the video, who’s been standing nearby. The officer asks for the ID of the video creator, who was 22 years old at the time, according to police reports. When they appear to protest, the officer tells him to either identify himself or walk away. In the edited video, the 22-year-old hands over his ID, though it's unclear how much time had lapsed.

As the officer returns to his car to process the ID, the duo continues their sale prank.

After several minutes, more police officers arrive and ask what’s going on. The man tells the officer they have a First Amendment right to hold the cold beer sign.

Another officer then asks the pranksters to move elsewhere from the bustling area.

The group started packing up their table and said they were prepared to leave but had to wait on the previous officer to return the ID. When the officer returned, he also had a ticket in hand.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, I'm getting a ticket?" The 22-year-old asked.

"You're going to court," the officer responded.

Court records show the man was issued a transient merchant license violation, or selling items on city property without a license. When he protested, the officer retorted: “If you wanna run your mouth, I will take you to jail.”

The officer then spells out what he says are arrestable offenses, including not giving the officer identification when asked and reportedly refusing to leave the sidewalk.

“You know that’s arrestable, right?” the police officer asks more than once.

The officer cuts him off when the man responds that he gave the officer his ID.

“Be quiet. See, that’s your problem. You don’t know how to be quiet," the officer said.

The video concludes with the man saying they ended the prank and he had to go to court and pay a $200 citation and $150 in court fees.

Online court records show the citation ended in a plea in April.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Teen beer prank on Monument Circle goes viral; ends in police citation