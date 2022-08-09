Millions' worth of resurfacing work set for Griswold, other Port Huron streets in next year

A car drives along Griswold Street past Sixth Street in Port Huron on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. A $2.4 million resurfacing and water replacement project is set for next spring after city council approved a bid for the work. In coordination with the Michigan Department of Transportation's mill and resurfacing project on Griswold between Military and 24th street, the water main replacement is set for Griswold between Sixth and 16th streets.

Residents in central Port Huron will see millions’ worth of repaving and water main work along state and local roadways in the coming months.

A $2.4 million water main replacement and mill and fill project along Griswold Street will kick off next spring, according to Public Works Director Eric Witter.

That project, which includes a financial boost from the state, will follow a $1.3 million resurfacing effort this fall nearby — in a 30-block area south of Oak Street that City Manager James Freed told City Council members this week will cover streets torn up by some of the city’s earliest sewer-separation work more than two decades ago.

Witter said neither is expected to mandate major road closures, but rather, “partials when equipment’s in” and use barricades “when they’re actually doing the work.”

“The mill and resurface projects go fairly quick. By the time the mill machine comes in, they can pave quickly behind it,” he later said. “So, when pavement’s going on, it’ll be closed so people aren’t driving on the fresh asphalt. There’s also all the ADA ramps and things in the neighborhood, too.”

City Council members OK’d bids for each project at Monday’s meeting.

Next year’s project on Griswold is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is contributing roughly $344,000 toward the mill-and-fill resurfacing. Griswold is a state trunkline in the Interstate 69 business loop, and the length of the street between Military and 24th streets will be resurfaced.

The city will man the 4,500 feet of water main replacement between Sixth and 16th streets. Its portion is coming out of local water, sewer, and streets funds.

“We had budgeted for the city’s portion to be about $900,000. It actually came in at about 2.1 million,” Freed said. “… The reason for the slightly higher cost is actually due to water main costs. Water main costs are up about 30% from what we estimated.”

In addition to the near mile and a half of resurfacing and sidewalk ramps, the rest of the project includes pavement markings and other restoration work.

Witter said the Griswold project should wrap up by fall 2023, as MDOT contractually must expend its funds by the end of that September.

The $1.3 million of resurfacing starting coming in this year applies to an area bound by 10th, 16th, Cedar, and Oak streets. The funding will come from the local street millage fund.

City officials did not indicate a particular order in which streets will be addressed.

“We will begin repaving some of the initial work that was done under the CSO work in the ‘90s,” Freed said Monday, referencing the combined sewer overflow work addressed in the massive sewer separation that wrapped up several years ago. “… (The roadways are) starting to break up but the subbase is still good. By milling and filling, we’ll protect the infrastructure to make them last longer. It’s part of our asset management strategy. We don’t wait until the base is so bad that it needs a complete reconstruct.”

According to the city’s listed pavement surface evaluation and rating, or PASER, scores, which are most recently listed from 2018 online, most of the mill-and-fill region affected include a mix of roadways that are in good, fair, and poor condition. Griswold, as a state throughway, is not included.

