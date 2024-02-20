Milliron Auto Parts marks 70th anniversary

Jim McKinney, the owner of Milliron Auto Parts, and his wife Tammy cut the ceremonial ribbon Monday afternoon to celebrate the company's 70th anniversary.

Milliron Auto Parts celebrated its 70th anniversary Monday with Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development and a crowded room full of people who stopped by for the ribbon cutting at noon at the popular 2375 Ohio 39 business.

Jim McKinney, the owner of Milliron Auto Parts, might not be a blood relative to the late Grant Milliron or Grant's son Karl Milliron but said he worked for both of them coming to the auto parts business 26 years ago and will always consider them like family.

"In 1997 Karl hired me to take cars apart at Milliron Auto Parts, and now I am the owner. Many of you likely don’t know this, but I quit high school a couple of months before I was supposed to graduate. I did not go to college. I am living proof that if you work hard, stay focused on your goals and surround yourself with good people you will achieve that which you are seeking," he posted on the company's Facebook page on Jan. 1.

"I would like to thank Karl and Jill Milliron. Karl and I have been, and remain to be partners in other businesses - and more importantly, the type of friends that I prefer to call family," he said. "Milliron Auto Parts has been a staple in the community since I can ever remember, and I intend to do my very best to keep the same values and commitment to our customers, employees and the community."

McKinney told media he bought 50% of the business about three years ago and there was a five-year plan for him to take 100% of the company ownership when Grant unexpectedly died on July 26, 2023, at the age of 87.

"So we accelerated our time period and I bought the rest of it Jan. 1," he said.

The business acquires end-of-life vehicles and removes what's good that can sold and reused in automobiles then recycles the rest. It's good for the environment and we do it in a very clean fashion," McKinney said.

McKinney said Karl Milliron is like "his big brother."

He said Karl took him under his wing and brought him to where he is today.

The company employs 24. His wife Tammy oversees the office and the books. A daughter, Tiffany is over human resources, and one of two sons, Mitchell works as a salesman in the business, McKinney said.

The company began 70 years ago on Feb. 19, 1954.

In 1954, Grant and his dad decided to open a salvage yard business with a business plan written out on one piece of paper and $1,000. From there, his business ventures grew and multiplied and, he would tell you, his success was due to the sovereign hand of God who helped him connect to the right people at the right time and, especially, due to the loving support of his wife, Mary. Milliron Industries became one of the leading innovative scrap companies in the world. He worked until age 87 and cared deeply for his employees," Grant's obituary said.

McKinney said the auto parts business began with Grant Milliron acquiring a few vehicles and selling parts off of them. "That grew into, Grant had built a landfill and a trash business then turned into a trucking industry for Karl which serves the industry and Karl and I have been very involved in the industry and a software company that I am still CEO of that is worldwide now that is also a part of this industry and many other things," he said. "But all of those businesses spawned from a few cars here 70 years ago (Monday)," he added.

Customers come to the business to buy car parts from a counter or they can pull parts themselves which is quite a bit cheaper, he said.

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said the Milliron name and Milliron business is synonymous with Shelby "and we wish you nothing but the best in the next 70 years."

