Mills Godwin Eagles crowned Final Score Friday team of the week
Mills Godwin Eagles crowned Final Score Friday team of the week
Mills Godwin Eagles crowned Final Score Friday team of the week
Kenji Niwa, an immigrant entrepreneur, experienced the challenges of getting financial products, including a credit card, without a credit history when he moved to the U.S. in 2017 to get his MBA at UC Berkeley. Niwa realized that the issue is not just for international students who undergo financial stress in the U.S. -- local college students were also dealing with the same problem due to poor credit scores.
Breanna Stewart broke Diana Taurasi’s single-season scoring record on Tuesday night by 25 points.
José Altuve is just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in three innings to open a game.
Automakers around the world have been making an appearance this week at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the largest auto show in Europe. One of the biggest themes at the event this year was the heightened competition between European and Chinese automakers, as the Europeans fight to introduce lower-cost EVs and catch up to China's lead in developing cheaper, consumer-friendly models. This fight is playing out on the world stage amongst the backdrop of the ongoing EV price war, sparked in part by Tesla's global push to slash EV prices.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
Shop for pumpkin candles, cozy teddy blankets — and even fall-colored Stanley cups.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
The critically-acclaimed cat-based adventure game ‘Stray’ is getting an actual animated movie. Even cooler? The game’s publisher Annapurna is actually making the flick, after it scored a surprise hit on Netflix with its first animated feature ‘Nimona.’ The creative team is still under wraps, but Annapurna Animation head Robert Baird told Entertainment Weekly that the film is in active development.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Microsoft is set to launch its abusive voice reporting feature for Xbox consoles. Announced in July, it lets gamers submit inappropriate remarks heard while playing multiplayer titles. The system captures a 60-second clip saved to the console; you then have 24 hours to complete the report. The feature arrives this week in the September update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. However, it’s initially limited to the “select English-language markets” of the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Get the TechCrunch+ Roundup newsletter in your inbox! To receive the TechCrunch+ Roundup as an email each Tuesday and Friday, scroll down to find the “sign up for newsletters” section on this page, select “TechCrunch+ Roundup,” enter your email, and click “subscribe.”
Here are the best games you can get for the PlayStation 5 right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
Now is the time to buy a pair.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.
Earnings are the most important driver of stock prices over the long run, and forecasts are on the rise.