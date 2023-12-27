Millsboro man gets 20 years in sex abuse, rape case with child younger than 8 years old

Tyler Lecates, 22, of Millsboro, Delaware, has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a minor charges and more.

Judge S. James Sarbanes, of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Lecates to an active sentence after he pleaded guilty on July 28, 2023, to sexual abuse of a minor and rape in the second degree, and sentencing was deferred pending completion of a mandatory presentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Following his sentencing, Lecates will be on five years of supervised probation under specialized sexual offender supervision and management, and will also be supervised under Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision. Should he violate probation, Lecates will be subject to an additional 25 years of incarceration.

Lecates will also be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life. In 2019, Lecates sexually abused a minor within his household. The victim was under the age of 8 at the time.Leading the investigation was Det. G. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department, Child Protective Services, and members of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese prosecuted the case.

