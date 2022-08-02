Millstone man charged with murder in July shooting

A Millstone man has been charged with murder in the shooting of an acquaintance that occurred in the township on July 10.

David A. Bulk, 71, was first arrested on a charge of attempted murder and released following the shooting at a home at Woodville Road and Appaloosa Drive that left Gerard Carpinello, 49, of Portland, Pennsylvania mortally wounded. Carpinello died on Friday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Tuesday.

State troopers went to the scene shortly after 3:15 a.m. July 10. where they found Carpinello with several gunshot wounds. Medics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he clung to life for nearly three weeks.

Troopers also found Bulk at the scene. He was released after being charged, but arrested again Monday morning by county detectives, state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshal's Service without a struggle.

The attempted murder charge was upgraded to murder. Bulk also faces a weapons offense.

Bulk's attorneys, Thomas V. Campo of Toms River and Tara Breslow-Testa of Freehold, declined comment.

Linskey is urging anyone with any information about the crime to call Detective Brian Migliorisi of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or New Jersey State Trooper Keith Ashley at 609-584-5000.

