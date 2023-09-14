Milltown police looking for robbery suspects who plowed car into jewelry store

MILLTOWN – Police are looking for multiple robbery suspects who plowed their car into a jewelry store early Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m. Sept. 13, officers responded to two separate burglar alarms at Milltown Pharmacy and G&W Jewelers on Ryders Lane, according to police.

A vehicle was used as a battering ram by the suspects to smash in the front doors and windows of the jewelry store, while the pharmacy doors were forced open and windows smashed, police said.

Police did not say the amount of proceeds that were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milltown Police Detective Sgt. William Fama or Detective Lt. Chris Johnson at 732-828-1000.

Milltown Pharmacy and G&W Jewelers on Ryders Lane were targeted in a robbery early Wednesday.

