Millvale police asking public's help locating burglary suspect

Sep. 15—Millvale police are asking the public's help locating a 62-year-old man who was charged this week with committing multiple burglaries.

Police are seeking Elwood Bartrug after he was identified on a home surveillance video breaking into one of the homes.

Bartrug was captured on the video breaking into the home and then running out when an alarm went off.

On Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Bartrug with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and one felony count of theft, according to online dockets.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported police were able to track Bartrug to a home where he was staying this week, but when he came to the door, they asked for his identification and he fled. Police reported Bartrug took off running through the house and jumped out a third story window, landed in an alley and fled.

Police reported on its Facebook site that a reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. The amount of the reward was not disclosed.

Police can be reached at 412-821-3410 or by dialing 911.

