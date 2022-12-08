Millvale police notifies community after violent sex offender moves into town

Flyers have gone up throughout a 250-foot radius in Millvale after a violent sex offender moved to town. The Millvale Police Department says it’s mandatory to notify the community because Christopher Macedo was convicted of and served prison time for multiple violent sexual crimes, including rape and incest against five children ages 4-11.

“He was convicted of over 50 counts of rape, deviant sexual intercourse, and incest,” Millvale Police Chief Timothy Komoroski told Channel 11.

“That’s really scary and that he might be around here is really awful,” a Millvale neighbor told Channel 11.

Millvale police say that while sex offenders have to provide their address, there’s a catch. Nobody knows exactly where Macedo is living.

“Unfortunately, he’s allowed to register as ‘transient, homeless,’ so he gave the address of 141 Lincoln Avenue, which is the Family Dollar,” Chief Komoroski added.

Macedo will not be living at the Family Dollar. Sex offenders listing themselves as ‘homeless’ is a way to skirt the system and not disclose an exact whereabouts. Komoroski says Macedo has done this everywhere he’s lived.

“I don’t understand it, I don’t agree with it, but unfortunately that’s the way that it is,” Komoroski added.

Millvale police say they have to notify all schools, day cares and the boys and girls club. And while the chief understands the frustration and outrage from neighbors, he wants to share this message with the community:

“He’s a free man, he’s served his debt, he’s done what he’s supposed to do. Nobody should do anything on their own or act out against him. That would be illegal.”

Police want to make sure people in the community are aware that Macedo is not wanted. The Police Department says if anyone notices anything out of the ordinary, they should call 911 and not take matters into their own hands.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Robinson Township woman last seen in Brighton Heights WNBA star Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap with Russia Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire, body found outside VIDEO: Neighbors work together to catch people jumping from burning apartment building in McKeesport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts