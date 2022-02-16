Millvale police seek identity of man accused in 'heirloom' bicycle theft

Feb. 15—Millvale police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who stole a "priceless family heirloom" bicycle.

Police released a photo of a man who is accused of stealing an antique bicycle passed down to a woman by her mother.

In their post the police wrote, "This young lady took countless hours to restore the bike. She also used the bike to attach a child carrier too and calm her daughter by riding her through town."

When the suspect was recently questioned about possessing the bicycle, police said he claimed he was the owner and he had owned it "forever."

Police Chief Tim Komoroski said that the man then fled the scene on foot, but left behind the bicycle which was returned to its owner.

Anyone with information can call Komoroski at 412-821-3410, ext. 2. Callers can remain anonymous.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .